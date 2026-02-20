TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Exeter Chiefs Women (PWR R12)

Marlie Packer is anticipating a blockbuster contest at the top of the PWR table this weekend as Saracens host Exeter Chiefs on Saturday night.

The World Cup winner starts in a star-studded Saracens side as the Original Club of North London welcome third placed Exeter for their second home fixture in as many weeks.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry makes a handful of changes to the XV that produced a remarkable comeback victory over Bristol Bears last time out.

Kelsey Clifford, May Campbell and Donna Rose continue in the front row, providing a formidable platform up front. Julia Omokhuale shifts into the second row to partner Jodie Verghese, who makes her third consecutive PWR start.

In the back row, Gabrielle Senft moves to blindside flanker, with Packer switching to openside to accommodate the return of Poppy Cleall to the starting line-up following two impactful appearances from the bench.

Tori Sellors and Zoe Harrison retain their half back partnership in North London. In midfield, Sydney Gregson comes into the centres alongside Sophie Bridger.

Lotte Sharp starts on the left wing, while Alysha Corrigan returns on the right. Jess Breach continues at full back in the 15 shirt.

The bench also sees the return of Canadian international Laetitia Royer, who is back from a shoulder injury to make her first appearance of 2026.

Packer is under no illusions about the challenge that awaits under the lights at StoneX Stadium.

“We learnt a lot from the game against Bristol and we feel well prepared for a tough battle against Exeter. We do not often get the opportunity to play on a Saturday night, so we will embrace the experience, give everything and continue to make StoneX a fortress.”Saracens Women’s team to play Exeter Chiefs Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Kelsey Clifford

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Julia Omokhuale

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Jodie Verghese

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Liz Crake

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Laetitia Royer

21.⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Paige Farries