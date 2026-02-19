Saracens Secure Futures of Props Vilikesa Nairau and Phil Brantingham

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens are delighted to announce that Fijian U20 international Vilikesa Nairau and English loosehead prop Phil Brantingham have both signed new deals to remain in North London.

Both players bring distinct strengths to the squad and represent exciting young talent committed to the Men in Black.

Nairau, who joined Saracens from Championship side Coventry last season, has shown immense promise despite early injury setbacks. Having made his club debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup against Harlequins, the versatile Fijian prop can operate on either side of the scrum. He has previously represented Fiji at U20 level, competing against Australia, Argentina, and New Zealand, and also played for his nation’s armed forces in the 2024 World Armed Forces Championship in France. Nairau began his rugby journey at FMF Suva Rugby in Fiji, where he helped lift the Skipper Cup with a match-winning score in the final.

Nairau is excited to have put pen to paper.
“I’m honoured to continue my journey with Saracens. I’m grateful for the trust the coaching staff have shown in me, and I look forward to working hard and contributing more to the team.”

Brantingham, who joined Saracens in the summer of 2024 from Newcastle Falcons, has quickly established himself as a reliable presence in the squad. The 24-year-old made his Premiership debut for Newcastle in January 2022 and has represented England at U18 and U20 levels, including scoring in the 2021 Six Nations Under-20 Championship. Since moving to Saracens, he has featured in Gallagher Premiership, Premiership Cup, and Champions Cup fixtures, earning selection for England A in 2025 against the Ireland Wolfhounds.

Brantingham is proud to be remaining in NW4.
“I’m unbelievably proud to have renewed at this special club. We are building a really tight-knit group with some exciting players. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can produce over the next couple of years in a key period of time.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised both players.

"Vili has had a challenging first season with us due to injury but we believe he is a player with enormous potential. Realising that potential will require hard work and sacrifice and as a club we will support Vili on that journey.

Injuries have made this a difficult season for Phil but it is clear to everyone, in his short time back playing, what a great asset he could be for the club. He is young, motivated and determined to push his game to the next level."

