Max Eke and Nathan Michelow re-sign for Saracens

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

18.02.26
Saracens are delighted to confirm that academy graduates Nathan Michelow and Max Eke have signed new deals to remain in North London.

Both products of our pathway system, Michelow and Eke represent the next generation of homegrown talent committing their futures to the Men in Black.

A dynamic forward capable of operating across the back row, Michelow has continued his development through consistent exposure to first team environments and valuable senior minutes. He made his Saracens debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup and captained the side throughout last season’s campaign in the competition.

The 22-year-old has also benefited from dual registration with Ampthill in the Championship, gaining important experience at senior level. On the international stage, Michelow captained a star-studded England Under-20 side to both Six Nations and Junior World Championship titles, later earning selection in England A training camps.

Michelow said: “It was a really easy decision for me to stay. Sarries has been my club since I was 14, so growing up learning and developing from some of the best players in the country has been amazing. Being able to continue this with a talented group coming through is something that I’m really excited to be a part of. I can’t wait for what’s to come for the club over the next few seasons.”

Eke, another graduate of the Saracens academy, has established himself within the senior squad after progressing through the club’s development pathway. Despite an injury-affected start to his career, the versatile forward has impressed when called upon, notably on his European debut against Munster last season.

He has also gained valuable Championship experience with Ampthill and made his first Premiership start for Saracens against Exeter Chiefs at blindside flanker, highlighting his adaptability and ability to contribute across multiple roles in the pack.

Eke said: “To re-sign with my boyhood club is something I’m incredibly proud of. There’s a real belief in where this group is heading, and I’m excited to be part of what’s to come.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall welcomed the news.

"Nathan is a player that we are very excited about and we are delighted that he has committed his future to the club. He is very focused on improving his game and has all the attributes to be a key player for the club.

Max has all the qualities to have a successful career at Saracens after a tough few seasons with injuries. He is intelligent, tough and hard working and we are confident that he will do everything he can to kick on in the seasons ahead."

