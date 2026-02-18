Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Saracens Academy Announce New ACE Partnership with The Duke of York’s Royal Military School

18.02.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 02 18 at 10.49.23
Screenshot 2026 02 18 at 10.55.04

Saracens Academy is pleased to confirm our second official ACE (Academy Colleges and Education) partnership, joining forces with The Duke of York’s Royal Military School (DOYRMS) in Dover.

Following the recent academy boundary review conducted in line with Premiership Rugby and the RFU Men’s Professional Game Plan, the club undertook an extensive search to identify the optimal state‑school partner within the region. DOYRMS emerged as the ideal choice as it is strategically located in the far east of the Saracens academy catchment area, offering outstanding educational provision, and enabling greater inclusivity and accessibility for young players across the region.

This new partnership will see DOYRMS operate as the Saracens ACE programme in the East, complementing the long established Oaklands College programme in the West of the academy region.

DOYRMS was selected for its strong academic reputation, high‑quality facilities, and its alignment with Saracens’ commitment to developing well‑rounded young people both on and off the field.

This partnership ensures that every player within the Saracens academy region has the opportunity to maximise their potential, progress through the pathway, and thrive in both their sporting and academic journeys.

Mike Hynard, Academy Manager at Saracens is delighted to confirm the partnership.

“At Saracens, we place great emphasis on the holistic development of our academy players. These two ACE partnerships will provide high‑potential, talented rugby players with the opportunity to excel on the pitch and in the classroom. Students will be able to access a full range of courses, from BTECs to A‑Levels and both programmes offer residential accommodation, ensuring greater access and inclusivity across our region.”

Justin Loveridge, Director of Sport and Head of Rugby at DOYRMS, said:

“This partnership represents a huge step forward for rugby at the Duke of York’s Royal Military School. Our aim is to provide an environment that mirrors the demands of elite rugby while maintaining exceptional academic standards. Working alongside Saracens allows us to offer students a genuine performance pathway, supported by outstanding facilities, expert coaching, and a strong pastoral framework. This programme is about developing complete young people, confident and ready for whatever comes next.”

Key Features of the Saracens–DOYRMS ACE Partnership

  • Elite training environment with high‑standard facilities designed for advanced rugby development.

  • Specialist strength and conditioning programmes to maximise physical potential.

  • Integrated education and training, with academic study built around a comprehensive rugby development schedule.

  • Access to professional coaching and performance support, including S&C, medical provision, and performance analysis.

  • A clear pathway to the professional game, combining professional coaching, academic flexibility, and participation in the national ACE league.

News

See all news
Screenshot 2026 02 18 at 10.49.23
18.02.26

Saracens Academy Announce New ACE Partnership with The Duke of York’s Royal Military School

Saracens Academy is pleased to confirm our second official ACE (Academy Colleges and Education) partnership, joining forces with The Duke of York’s Royal Military School (DOYRMS) in Dover. Following the recent academy boundary review conducted in line with Premiership Rugby and the RFU Men’s Professional Game Plan, the club undertook an extensive search to identify […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women
15.02.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 36 - 33 Bristol Bears Women

Saracens returned to StoneX Stadium for the first time in nine weeks and produced a stunning comeback against Bristol Bears, claiming their tenth straight PWR victory in dramatic fashion. After falling 0 26 behind inside the opening 30 minutes, Sarries responded with 33 unanswered points to seize control before a last minute Zoe Harrison penalty […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 02 14 at 14.57.01
14.02.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 26-31 Leicester Tigers

Saracens’ chances of progressing in the PREM Rugby Cup now hang by a thread after a last gasp 26-31 defeat to Leicester Tigers at StoneX Stadium. The Original Club of North London had a brilliant start and held a 21-12 lead at half time, but they were undone by the Tigers who dominated possession and […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton