Saracens Academy Announce New ACE Partnership with The Duke of York’s Royal Military School

Saracens Academy is pleased to confirm our second official ACE (Academy Colleges and Education) partnership, joining forces with The Duke of York’s Royal Military School (DOYRMS) in Dover.

Following the recent academy boundary review conducted in line with Premiership Rugby and the RFU Men’s Professional Game Plan, the club undertook an extensive search to identify the optimal state‑school partner within the region. DOYRMS emerged as the ideal choice as it is strategically located in the far east of the Saracens academy catchment area, offering outstanding educational provision, and enabling greater inclusivity and accessibility for young players across the region.

This new partnership will see DOYRMS operate as the Saracens ACE programme in the East, complementing the long established Oaklands College programme in the West of the academy region.

DOYRMS was selected for its strong academic reputation, high‑quality facilities, and its alignment with Saracens’ commitment to developing well‑rounded young people both on and off the field.

This partnership ensures that every player within the Saracens academy region has the opportunity to maximise their potential, progress through the pathway, and thrive in both their sporting and academic journeys.

Mike Hynard, Academy Manager at Saracens is delighted to confirm the partnership.

“At Saracens, we place great emphasis on the holistic development of our academy players. These two ACE partnerships will provide high‑potential, talented rugby players with the opportunity to excel on the pitch and in the classroom. Students will be able to access a full range of courses, from BTECs to A‑Levels and both programmes offer residential accommodation, ensuring greater access and inclusivity across our region.”

Justin Loveridge, Director of Sport and Head of Rugby at DOYRMS, said:

“This partnership represents a huge step forward for rugby at the Duke of York’s Royal Military School. Our aim is to provide an environment that mirrors the demands of elite rugby while maintaining exceptional academic standards. Working alongside Saracens allows us to offer students a genuine performance pathway, supported by outstanding facilities, expert coaching, and a strong pastoral framework. This programme is about developing complete young people, confident and ready for whatever comes next.”

Key Features of the Saracens–DOYRMS ACE Partnership