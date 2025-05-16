Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Brandon Jackson signs new contract

16.05.25
In association with
StoneX
Screenshot 2025 05 16 at 07.33.56
Screenshot 2025 05 16 at 07.32.45

Saracens is delighted to announce that Brandon Jackson has signed a contract to keep him at StoneX Stadium for the 2025/26 season.

The academy prospect broke through the ranks as a teenager, making his first Premiership appearance against Wasps in 2021. Since then, Jackson has featured for both Saracens and Ampthill across the Premiership, Championship and Champions Cup campaigns.

With the ability to play anywhere in the outside backs, Jackson scored 18 tries in 26 appearances for Ampthill in the Championship last season, and also picked up a brace in the Premiership Cup against Ealing Trailfinders earlier this campaign.

Upon extending his time in North London, Jackson is excited to continue his rugby journey with the Men in Black.

“I’m really happy and excited to extend my time here at Sarries. I’m grateful for the opportunities and growth I’ve experienced recently. I’m looking forward to what the future holds with this talented group of players.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to have the winger at the StoneX for another campaign.

“Brandon is a hugely talented and hard-working player who has shown consistent improvement during his time with us. His performances in the Championship and in our senior environment have underlined his potential, and we are excited to see him continue developing at Saracens.”

News

