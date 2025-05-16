Brandon Jackson signs new contract

Saracens is delighted to announce that Brandon Jackson has signed a contract to keep him at StoneX Stadium for the 2025/26 season.

The academy prospect broke through the ranks as a teenager, making his first Premiership appearance against Wasps in 2021. Since then, Jackson has featured for both Saracens and Ampthill across the Premiership, Championship and Champions Cup campaigns.

With the ability to play anywhere in the outside backs, Jackson scored 18 tries in 26 appearances for Ampthill in the Championship last season, and also picked up a brace in the Premiership Cup against Ealing Trailfinders earlier this campaign.

Upon extending his time in North London, Jackson is excited to continue his rugby journey with the Men in Black.

“I’m really happy and excited to extend my time here at Sarries. I’m grateful for the opportunities and growth I’ve experienced recently. I’m looking forward to what the future holds with this talented group of players.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to have the winger at the StoneX for another campaign.

“Brandon is a hugely talented and hard-working player who has shown consistent improvement during his time with us. His performances in the Championship and in our senior environment have underlined his potential, and we are excited to see him continue developing at Saracens.”