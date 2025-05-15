Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Press Notes | Mark McCall Previews Trip to Northampton Saints

15.05.25





Mark McCall spoke to the press this week ahead of a must win trip to Northampton with a space in the Gallagher Premiership play-offs still in the balance.

When asked about the trip to Franklin's Gardens, McCall was conscious of the form Saints hold heading into this fixture.

"It'll be the first time their home fans will be able to see their team since that famous win against Leinster, which is an incredible achievement by them, so you know it's going to be a full house. You can imagine after the team they selected against Exeter their going to go as strong as they can against us, and their strongest team is a very good team."

Speaking on the visitors latest trip to Dublin, McCall identified the big game attitude the Saints have adopted.

"It was a brilliant performance. They really rose to the occasion which is a sign of a really good team. They've obviously been in some big games over the last few years and have gained some valuable experience from them. Now that they have a group that have been together for some time going one step further every season, it's a sign of a team going in the right direction."

When talking about the Men in Black, McCall highlighted the inconsistencies of the squad across this campaign.

"If you look at our season as a whole, we've won nine Premiership games and lost seven which indicates an inconsistent team. The way I look at it, we've played at a very high level at times but the gap between our best performance and worst performance is too big.

That's the challenge, to become a really consistent team and narrow that gap. We've had 16 games before this to learn from, we know what our best is and will need to recreate that on Saturday."

News



Emma Hardy Tells Her Story

As part of raising awareness for Mental Health Awareness Week, Women's Community Engagement and Senior Sales Executive and current Saracens player Emma Hardy spoke to the club about the challenges she's faced across her life and career. Emma Hardy’s speech slows. She had been talking at pace about how much she has enjoyed her most […]

15.05.25




Sam Crean to join Ulster

Saracens can confirm that prop Sam Crean will join Ulster following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign. The 24-year-old played as both a loosehead prop and hooker during his time at Saracens, having graduated from the junior academy in 2019. Since joining the senior set-up, Crean made over 30 appearances for the Men in Black, […]

14.05.25



