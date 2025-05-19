Fi McIntosh departs the club

Saracens can confirm that second rower Fi McIntosh will leave the club to join Harlequins ahead of next season.

The Scot made 50 appearances for the side over five years in North London having played a key part in the Allianz Cup winning side of the 2023/24 campaign. Having joined from Richmond, McIntosh made an instant impact starting in the play-off final win against Exeter in just her second campaign.

Since then, the lock has gone on to feature for Scotland starting in the 2024 Six Nations against the Red Roses having been involved in camps across the previous WXV competition.

Director of rugby Alex Austerberry is grateful for McIntosh's contributions in a Saracens shirt.

"Fi joined Saracens from Richmond and although her first season was interrupted by injury, she certainly made up for it in her second season, playing an important role in winning the league title that season culminating in a victory against Exeter at Sixways.

Fi has and continues to work hard at her game, and this has paid dividends both with Saracens and international recognition with Scotland. Fi is incredibly diligent and her input around set-piece has been very valuable. Around the club, Fi has also had a really positive impact, fun, engaging and very sociable. I would like to thank Fi for everything she has contributed while at Saracens, from success on the field to engaging conversation off it. Everyone at Saracens would like to wish her nothing but the best for her future."

McIntosh also thanked everyone at the club for their support during her time in NW4.

"Saracens has been a massive part of my life for the last 5 years, I’ve grown so much since I’ve joined at 19 and made endless memories along the way. I'll miss being a part of the Sarries family #cc."