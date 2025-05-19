Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saracens sign Tietie Tuimauga

19.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gettyimages 1237348989 1200x630
Ttuimauga

Saracens is delighted to confirm prop Tietie Tuimauga will join the club for the 2025/26 campaign.

The tighthead, who can function on both sides of the scrum will move to North London after two years with Montauban in the ProD2.

An eight-time capped international for Samoa, Tuimauga joins the Men in Black with a season CV playing across five countries before heading to Sarries.

Having started his professional career in New Zealand for Wellington, the 31-year-old then moved to Connacht where he spent gaining URC and Champions Cup experience.

Having spent the last three seasons in France at both Brive and Montauban the prop comes with lots of valuable experience and incredible power to bring to StoneX Stadium.

On the signing of Tuimauga, Director of Rugby Mark McCall said:

“We are excited to welcome Tietie to our club. He will being plenty of experience and know how to our front-row, and with his scrummaging ability we believe he will be a real asset for us moving forward.”

