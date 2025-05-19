Saracens sign Tietie Tuimauga

Saracens is delighted to confirm prop Tietie Tuimauga will join the club for the 2025/26 campaign.

The tighthead, who can function on both sides of the scrum will move to North London after two years with Montauban in the ProD2.

An eight-time capped international for Samoa, Tuimauga joins the Men in Black with a season CV playing across five countries before heading to Sarries.

Having started his professional career in New Zealand for Wellington, the 31-year-old then moved to Connacht where he spent gaining URC and Champions Cup experience.

Having spent the last three seasons in France at both Brive and Montauban the prop comes with lots of valuable experience and incredible power to bring to StoneX Stadium.

On the signing of Tuimauga, Director of Rugby Mark McCall said:

“We are excited to welcome Tietie to our club. He will being plenty of experience and know how to our front-row, and with his scrummaging ability we believe he will be a real asset for us moving forward.”