Five Saracens named in England training camp

Jamie George, Theo Dan, Tom Willis, Tobias Elliott and Nick Isiekwe have all been named in an England training camp!

England men’s head coach Steve Borthwick has named a 33-player squad for a two-day training camp at the Honda England Rugby Performance Centre at Pennyhill Park.

The squad does not include players selected for The British & Irish Lions, nor players from Northampton Saints and Bath Rugby, who are preparing for European fixtures this weekend.

The camp forms part of the preparations for the upcoming match between an England XV and a France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday 21 June (kick-off 3.15pm).

England’s 33-player training squad

Forwards:

Joe Batley (Bristol Bears)

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs)

Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

Emeka Ilione (Leicester Tigers)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Jack Kenningham (Harlequins)

Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Shark)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)

Tom Willis (Saracens)



Backs:

Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

Oscar Beard (Harlequins)

Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks)

Tobias Elliott (Saracens)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Rekeiti Ma'asi-White (Sale Sharks)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)

Rehabilitation: Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins) and George Martin (Leicester Tigers)