Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Stalwart prop Fraser Balmain to leave Saracens

20.05.25
Newcastle falcons v saracens gallagher premiership rugby
Saracens v london scottish premiership rugby cup

Fraser Balmain will leave the club at the end of the season to join Worcester Warriors.

The 33-year-old arrived in North London at the start of the campaign, having already featured in nearly 200 Premiership games for both Leicester Tigers and Gloucester Rugby.

Despite struggling with injuries during his time at Saracens, Balmain added to his impressive appearance tally with eight matches across the Premiership, Champions Cup and Premiership Cup this season.

Balmain expressed his gratitude for his time at StoneX Stadium.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Sarries for my time here. From the moment I joined I felt welcome and I will always be incredibly grateful for the way everyone in the organisation treated me. It’s a very special club!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall thanked the tighthead for his service in a Saracens shirt.

“Fraser has been brilliant for our group and has become a very popular member of the squad. I’m sure he will be a great signing for Worcester and we wish him well.”

In association with
In association with
20.05.25
