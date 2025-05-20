Stalwart prop Fraser Balmain to leave Saracens

Fraser Balmain will leave the club at the end of the season to join Worcester Warriors.

The 33-year-old arrived in North London at the start of the campaign, having already featured in nearly 200 Premiership games for both Leicester Tigers and Gloucester Rugby.

Despite struggling with injuries during his time at Saracens, Balmain added to his impressive appearance tally with eight matches across the Premiership, Champions Cup and Premiership Cup this season.

Balmain expressed his gratitude for his time at StoneX Stadium.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Sarries for my time here. From the moment I joined I felt welcome and I will always be incredibly grateful for the way everyone in the organisation treated me. It’s a very special club!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall thanked the tighthead for his service in a Saracens shirt.

“Fraser has been brilliant for our group and has become a very popular member of the squad. I’m sure he will be a great signing for Worcester and we wish him well.”