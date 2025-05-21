Famous Fixtures | Bath 17 - 71 Saracens (17th October 2021)

Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saracens record their biggest win over Bath in the professional era four years ago as Mark McCall’s side ran riot at the Rec.

Read the full match report from a historic day in the West Country:

Bath conceded their most points in a Premiership game in defeat by Saracens.

Sarries had picked up the try-scoring bonus point inside 30 minutes thanks to a double from Max Malins and a try apiece for Maro Itoje and Jamie George.

Ben Earl went over in the corner before George notched his second score to give Sarries a 45-0 half-time lead.

Tom De Glanville got Bath on the scoreboard but Eroni Mawi, Rotimi Segun and Dom Morris all touched down and Malins completed his hat-trick.

The visitors raced into a 10-0 lead inside the first six minutes and never looked back as they recorded more than 70 points for only the second time in the Premiership.

England captain Owen Farrell kicked an early penalty before Itoje made the most of some lax Bath defence to run in a try on his first appearance of the season.

Sarries then weathered home pressure before adding to their lead through Malins' stylish try after forward Billy Vunipola had set up excellent field position when he kicked a 50-22.

George then dived over for his second try in successive weeks after Sarries got a driving maul rolling towards the Bath line.

Just moments later the away side had their fourth try before the 30-minute mark as Malins sprinted in an interception from Danny Cipirani's loose pass.

Bath had more good field position before the half was out but were unable to come up with any points again thanks to a combination of poor handling and excellent defence from Sarries.

Their miserable first 40 minutes was capped off when Earl touched down in the corner and George went over from close range again as the five-time Premiership champions ended the half with a huge lead.

De Glanville raced in from Cipriani's pass as Bath reduced the arrears inside the opening minutes of the second half.

However, it was not long before Sarries got on the scoresheet for the first time in the second half when Mawi rumbled over and Malins then completed his hat-trick after the visitors moved the ball quickly from right to left after a line-out.

Segun and Morris both went over in the corner as Bath's weak resistance was broken with far too much ease and Saracens extended their lead to 71-7.

Ellis' and Muir's tries stopped Saracens surpassing their record 78-7 victory against London Welsh in 2014, but this was a hugely chastening afternoon for Hooper's men.

Saracens V Northampton Saints

Tom Willis Nominated for Player of the Season

Tom Willis nominated for Gallagher Premiership Player of the Season Saracens back rower Tom Willis has been nominated for the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership Player of the Season award. Having topped many of the stats charts over the course of the domestic campaign, Willis has been rewarded for his stand out performances in a Saracens shirt […]

21.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
