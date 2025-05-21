Tom Willis Nominated for Player of the Season

Tom Willis nominated for Gallagher Premiership Player of the Season

Saracens back rower Tom Willis has been nominated for the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership Player of the Season award.

Having topped many of the stats charts over the course of the domestic campaign, Willis has been rewarded for his stand out performances in a Saracens shirt with a nomination for Player of the Season.

Willis is joined by George Ford, Thomas du Toit, Finn Russell and Tomos Williams for the coveted prize previously won by Saracens such as Maro Itoje and Alex Goode.

Having earned international call ups earlier in the campaign as recognition for his efforts in North London, this nomination solidifies Willis as one of the most in form players in the league. With five tries across fifteen Premiership games including two in the last two matches, Willis heads into the final game of the season against Bath in excellent condition.

Elsewhere in other categories, Saracens centre Olly Hartley has been recognised for his tireless efforts in the North London community as he has been nominated for Funding Circle's Community Player of the Season award.

Having worked hand in hand with the Saracens Foundation since his arrival at the club, Hartley continues to demonstrate Saracens values and commitment across the local community.