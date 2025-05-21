Coreen Grant to leave Saracens

Scottish winger Coreen Grant will join Harlequins ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 27-year-old has made 45 appearances during her five seasons in North London, having joined Sarries following the completion of her studies at Durham University.

She has also played for Cambridge in the Varsity game at Twickenham and was a member of the Scottish squad for the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, since going on to become a key starting member of the Scottish side.

Grant enjoyed a breakthrough season for both club and country in 22/23, scoring her first international try against Wales in the 2023 TikTok Six Nations.

She has continued that fine form in Saracens colours too, with 16 tries in her first 42 appearances for the club, prior to signing a new deal ahead of the 24/25 season.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry thanked Coreen for her efforts in Saracens colours.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with Coreen over the last 6 years. To see her growth and development as a player over that time has been a real highlight. The constant drive and desire to improve has led to Coreen becoming a very accomplished player. It is a testament to her personality and character that she strives to maximise her potential; and this has led to great success with Saracens and international recognition.

Off the field, Coreen has always contributed positively to the environment, and we will certainly miss her smiling face. We wish her all the best with her new chapter."