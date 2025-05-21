Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Coreen Grant to leave Saracens

21.05.25
Exeter chiefs v saracens allianz premiership women's rugby
Saracens v bristol bears allianz premiership women's rugby

Scottish winger Coreen Grant will join Harlequins ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 27-year-old has made 45 appearances during her five seasons in North London, having joined Sarries following the completion of her studies at Durham University.

She has also played for Cambridge in the Varsity game at Twickenham and was a member of the Scottish squad for the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, since going on to become a key starting member of the Scottish side.

Grant enjoyed a breakthrough season for both club and country in 22/23, scoring her first international try against Wales in the 2023 TikTok Six Nations.

She has continued that fine form in Saracens colours too, with 16 tries in her first 42 appearances for the club, prior to signing a new deal ahead of the 24/25 season.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry thanked Coreen for her efforts in Saracens colours.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with Coreen over the last 6 years. To see her growth and development as a player over that time has been a real highlight. The constant drive and desire to improve has led to Coreen becoming a very accomplished player. It is a testament to her personality and character that she strives to maximise her potential; and this has led to great success with Saracens and international recognition.

Off the field, Coreen has always contributed positively to the environment, and we will certainly miss her smiling face. We wish her all the best with her new chapter."

 

