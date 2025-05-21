Simpson signs a new deal with Saracens

Saracens can confirm that scrum-half Gareth Simpson has signed a new deal, keeping him at StoneX Stadium for the 2025/26 season.

The 28-year-old has agreed another year in North London having been an integral part of the squad across the Gallagher Premiership, Investec Champions Cup and Premiership Cup this campaign.

The scrum-half, who had a brief spell on loan in November 2022 returned the following summer after impressing during his time at StoneX Stadium.

His try against Northampton Saints was the catalyst for the remarkable comeback victory, and before joining Sarries, Simpson made 45 appearances for Worcester Warriors during his spell at Sixways, cementing his Premiership experience before his move to the Men in Black.

In between his stints for Sarries, Simpson spent some time down under playing for the Western Force.

After extending his stay at the StoneX, Simpson is delighted to continue his work in Saracens colours.

“I’m really happy to have re-signed at Saracens. We’ve got a really exciting group of players, staff and coaches and everyone is committed and determined to be successful! I’m really grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had so far and am looking forward to continuing to grow as a player and as a person in this environment.”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is pleased to keep Simpson in North London.

“Gareth is a top class professional who works very hard at his game. He is a very consistent performer and we are very happy that he will be with us for another season.”