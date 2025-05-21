Simpson signs a new deal with Saracens

Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saracens can confirm that scrum-half Gareth Simpson has signed a new deal, keeping him at StoneX Stadium for the 2025/26 season.

The 28-year-old has agreed another year in North London having been an integral part of the squad across the Gallagher Premiership, Investec Champions Cup and Premiership Cup this campaign.

The scrum-half, who had a brief spell on loan in November 2022 returned the following summer after impressing during his time at StoneX Stadium.

His try against Northampton Saints was the catalyst for the remarkable comeback victory, and before joining Sarries, Simpson made 45 appearances for Worcester Warriors during his spell at Sixways, cementing his Premiership experience before his move to the Men in Black.

In between his stints for Sarries, Simpson spent some time down under playing for the Western Force.

After extending his stay at the StoneX, Simpson is delighted to continue his work in Saracens colours.

“I’m really happy to have re-signed at Saracens. We’ve got a really exciting group of players, staff and coaches and everyone is committed and determined to be successful! I’m really grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had so far and am looking forward to continuing to grow as a player and as a person in this environment.”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is pleased to keep Simpson in North London.

“Gareth is a top class professional who works very hard at his game. He is a very consistent performer and we are very happy that he will be with us for another season.”

Marco Riccioni Banner

Marco Riccioni signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is excited to announce that Marco Riccioni has signed a new deal with the club. The Italian prop will enter his fifth season at StoneX Stadium, committing his future to North London for the foreseeable. Having notched up 30 appearances for Italy so far, Riccioni has become a staple figure packing down for club […]

22.05.25
Josh Hallett Banner

Josh Hallett to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that centre Josh Hallett will depart the club at the end of the season. The academy product made his senior debut for the club just days after his 20th birthday, coming off the bench against Exeter during the 2019/20 campaign. Since then, the centre has gone on to make over 20 appearances […]

21.05.25
Saracens v london scottish premiership rugby cup

Harry Wilson Signs New Deal with Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that second-rower Harry Wilson has signed a new contract, committing his future to the club. Wilson has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in North London after joining from Doncaster Knights, making his Premiership and Champions Cup debuts within just three months of arriving at StoneX Stadium. A graduate of the Gloucester […]

21.05.25
