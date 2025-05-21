Harry Wilson Signs New Deal with Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that second-rower Harry Wilson has signed a new contract, committing his future to the club.

Wilson has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in North London after joining from Doncaster Knights, making his Premiership and Champions Cup debuts within just three months of arriving at StoneX Stadium.

A graduate of the Gloucester Rugby academy, Wilson made his mark at Hartpury University where he captained the side to a BUCS Super Rugby title. He then moved to London Scottish in 2022 before signing with Ampthill ahead of the 2022/23 season.

After a standout year at Dillingham Park, Wilson moved to Doncaster Knights where he enjoyed an outstanding campaign at Castle Park, earning a spot in the Championship Dream Team of the Season. His impressive form led to a move to Saracens ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Upon re-signing for the club, Wilson is excited for the future in Saracens colours.

“I’m incredibly pleased to be staying at this great club. I’m grateful for the memories and opportunities I’ve had so far, and I’m looking forward to playing my part a successful future.”