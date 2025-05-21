Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Harry Wilson Signs New Deal with Saracens

21.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v london scottish premiership rugby cup
Gloucester rugby v saracens gallagher premiership rugby

Saracens is delighted to confirm that second-rower Harry Wilson has signed a new contract, committing his future to the club.

Wilson has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in North London after joining from Doncaster Knights, making his Premiership and Champions Cup debuts within just three months of arriving at StoneX Stadium.

A graduate of the Gloucester Rugby academy, Wilson made his mark at Hartpury University where he captained the side to a BUCS Super Rugby title. He then moved to London Scottish in 2022 before signing with Ampthill ahead of the 2022/23 season.

After a standout year at Dillingham Park, Wilson moved to Doncaster Knights where he enjoyed an outstanding campaign at Castle Park, earning a spot in the Championship Dream Team of the Season. His impressive form led to a move to Saracens ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Upon re-signing for the club, Wilson is excited for the future in Saracens colours.

“I’m incredibly pleased to be staying at this great club. I’m grateful for the memories and opportunities I’ve had so far, and I’m looking forward to playing my part a successful future.”

News

See all news
Marco Riccioni Banner

Marco Riccioni signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is excited to announce that Marco Riccioni has signed a new deal with the club. The Italian prop will enter his fifth season at StoneX Stadium, committing his future to North London for the foreseeable. Having notched up 30 appearances for Italy so far, Riccioni has become a staple figure packing down for club […]

22.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Josh Hallett Banner

Josh Hallett to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that centre Josh Hallett will depart the club at the end of the season. The academy product made his senior debut for the club just days after his 20th birthday, coming off the bench against Exeter during the 2019/20 campaign. Since then, the centre has gone on to make over 20 appearances […]

21.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v london scottish premiership rugby cup

Harry Wilson Signs New Deal with Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that second-rower Harry Wilson has signed a new contract, committing his future to the club. Wilson has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in North London after joining from Doncaster Knights, making his Premiership and Champions Cup debuts within just three months of arriving at StoneX Stadium. A graduate of the Gloucester […]

21.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross