Josh Hallett to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that centre Josh Hallett will depart the club at the end of the season.

The academy product made his senior debut for the club just days after his 20th birthday, coming off the bench against Exeter during the 2019/20 campaign.

Since then, the centre has gone on to make over 20 appearances across five seasons, as well as featuring on loan for Championship side Ampthill.

Hallett thanked everyone at the club.

"It’s been a pleasure and dream to play for my childhood club and I’m immensely grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given. Sharing the field with my best mates has been the most amazing experience and Saracens will always be in my heart."