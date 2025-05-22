Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Marco Riccioni signs new Saracens deal

22.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Marco Riccioni Banner
Saracens v OspreysEuropean Champions Cup2022/2023

Saracens is excited to announce that Marco Riccioni has signed a new deal with the club.

The Italian prop will enter his fifth season at StoneX Stadium, committing his future to North London for the foreseeable.

Having notched up 30 appearances for Italy so far, Riccioni has become a staple figure packing down for club and country. Having joined the Men in Black back in 2021 from Benetton, the 27-year-old was part of the Premiership winning side during the 2022/23 campaign, starting the match at tighthead.

Having started his professional career in his teenage years at Calvisano, the Italian then moved onto Benetton Treviso in what was then the Pro14. Riccioni soon broke into the Italian national team, coming off the bench in three Rugby World Cup games in 2019.

Since joining the North Londoners, Riccioni has continued his form in the Italian pack during a historic few years for them, picking up wins against Wales and Japan in recent times.

As he enters the prime of his career, Riccioni is excited to spend it at StoneX Stadium.

“I arrived four years ago having dreamt of playing for this club since I started my career. When I joined, I understood that I was part of something bigger than just a club. I have always felt part of a big family that had my back so I’m very excited to continue my journey here!”

 

News

See all news
Marco Riccioni Banner

Marco Riccioni signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is excited to announce that Marco Riccioni has signed a new deal with the club. The Italian prop will enter his fifth season at StoneX Stadium, committing his future to North London for the foreseeable. Having notched up 30 appearances for Italy so far, Riccioni has become a staple figure packing down for club […]

22.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Josh Hallett Banner

Josh Hallett to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that centre Josh Hallett will depart the club at the end of the season. The academy product made his senior debut for the club just days after his 20th birthday, coming off the bench against Exeter during the 2019/20 campaign. Since then, the centre has gone on to make over 20 appearances […]

21.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v london scottish premiership rugby cup

Harry Wilson Signs New Deal with Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that second-rower Harry Wilson has signed a new contract, committing his future to the club. Wilson has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in North London after joining from Doncaster Knights, making his Premiership and Champions Cup debuts within just three months of arriving at StoneX Stadium. A graduate of the Gloucester […]

21.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross