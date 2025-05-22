Marco Riccioni signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is excited to announce that Marco Riccioni has signed a new deal with the club.

The Italian prop will enter his fifth season at StoneX Stadium, committing his future to North London for the foreseeable.

Having notched up 30 appearances for Italy so far, Riccioni has become a staple figure packing down for club and country. Having joined the Men in Black back in 2021 from Benetton, the 27-year-old was part of the Premiership winning side during the 2022/23 campaign, starting the match at tighthead.

Having started his professional career in his teenage years at Calvisano, the Italian then moved onto Benetton Treviso in what was then the Pro14. Riccioni soon broke into the Italian national team, coming off the bench in three Rugby World Cup games in 2019.

Since joining the North Londoners, Riccioni has continued his form in the Italian pack during a historic few years for them, picking up wins against Wales and Japan in recent times.

As he enters the prime of his career, Riccioni is excited to spend it at StoneX Stadium.

“I arrived four years ago having dreamt of playing for this club since I started my career. When I joined, I understood that I was part of something bigger than just a club. I have always felt part of a big family that had my back so I’m very excited to continue my journey here!”