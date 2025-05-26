Alex Goode to retire from rugby

Saracens can today confirm that club icon Alex Goode will retire from rugby at the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 37-year-old, who recently celebrated a staggering 400 appearances for his boyhood club will hang up his boots at the end of his 23rd professional season with the Men in Black.

One of the most decorated players in domestic rugby history, Goode will depart StoneX Stadium with six Premiership titles to date, as well as three European trophies, playing a part in all nine of Saracens’ victorious finals. His individual accolades include being named Premiership Player of the Season in 2015/16 and European Player of the Year in 2019.

A true legend of the game, Goode became the club’s most capped player against Sale in 2022 and has since gone on to break the 400 barrier against Newcastle Falcons this month.

Goode also racked up international honours in between incredible performances for the North Londoners. The full-back made 21 appearances for England featuring in multiple Six Nations as well as the 2015 Rugby World Cup. He also appeared for the Barbarians against his country in 2017.

A legend of the club, Goode’s legacy will remain long lasting throughout NW4.

Upon this announcement, Goode took the time to thank those who have helped him throughout his career.

“Nothing prepares you for this moment, it’s overwhelming. The emotions; gratitude, pride, sadness. After 19 incredible seasons wearing the Saracens jersey, I am saying goodbye.

Saracens has been home for my whole adult life and helped me grow as a person. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d have the privilege of playing for my country and representing this club over 400 times. To do something you love and call it a job is unique, and I feel so lucky for that experience.

I want to thank Nigel Wray and Dominic Silvester for everything they have done for the club, above all how warm and welcoming they have been to me, my family and my friends. The club wouldn’t be where it is today without their deep rooted care and support.

To the coaches and all the backroom staff, you are the core of the club, you have supported me always and I can't thank you enough for your time and energy. You gave me the belief in myself to grow and to become the player I am today.

To my teammates, past and present, it's been an unreal ride, and I’ll carry those memories and bonds with me for the rest of my life. There are so many reflections, but I'll miss being on the pitch with my mates, the laughs in the changing room, the away trips and having to scrap together to win.

To the fans, you’ve stood by us through glory and through heartbreak, with unwavering faith. Running out with my family to hear your roar on my 400th game, seeing those faces in the stands, means more than you’ll ever know.

I’ve given everything I have to this club, and in return, it’s given me more than I ever imagined, joy, pain, triumph, friendship, and a lifetime of memories. I leave the field with no regrets, only gratitude. Saracens will always be in my blood. Although I’ll no longer be lacing up my boots, I’ll forever be cheering from the stands, heart still beating for this club!

Thank you, Saracens.

Thank you all for reading, thank you for watching & see you at the bar!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall couldn’t speak highly enough of the efforts given by Goode across his decades of service.

“There are few words left to truly capture the impact someone like Alex Goode has had not just at Saracens, but on the game of rugby as a whole. With six Premiership titles, three European trophies, and countless individual accolades, he will undoubtedly go down as one of the most successful players of the professional era.

To reach 400 appearances for this club across 20 years is an extraordinary achievement-one which is never likely to be matched.

As importantly, Goodey will always be remembered as a great team man, someone who went out of his way to help and support his teammates. Our younger players have benefitted enormously from his wisdom and guidance.

We are grateful for everything Alex has done for the club and wish him, Lucy, Remy and Lara the very best for what lies ahead.”

Dominic Silvester also paid tribute to Goode’s impact at StoneX Stadium.

“Alex has been a phenomenal servant to our club. He has been at the forefront of everything good about Saracens for nearly 20 years, and absolutely lives and breathes the values.

There are countless memories, the young man who took the Premiership by storm, the 2019 European Final, the legendary celebrations and his recent 400th appearance.

Not only has he been a joy to watch play, he is a joy to be around and will continue to be when he no doubt supports from the stands.

To the entire Goode family who have given their all to Saracens, thank you for everything and we cannot wait to welcome you back on a regular basis.”