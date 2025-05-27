SEASONAL MEMBERS - END OF SEASON GATHERING

The countdown is on to our LAST HOME GAME of the regular season, and we cannot wait to see you there!

On Saturday, our Men in Black will be taking to the pitch and it is ALL TO PLAY FOR as the Gallagher Premiership knock-out spots are yet to be confirmed!

END OF SEASON EVENT GATHERING

To thank you for your support over the 2024/25 season, we will be hosting an End of Season gathering for you, our valued Seasonal Members, following the final whistle.

Due to unprecedented demand, we have decided to relocate this gathering from The Oasis, to the pitch itself, to ensure we can accommodate as many members as possible, and you can be close to the players, and the action!

Following the final whistle, head down to the pitch and enjoy:

The presentation of our covered Seasonal Members supporter awards

A Q&A with a very special player

A word from Your Captain, and Lions Captain, Maro Itoje!

We would like to offer all Seasonal Members a drink on us for this extra special fixture, as another token of our appreciation.

On arrival, simply scan in your membership card as always, and a member of StoneX staff will give you a drinks token. Follow the signs to redeem your beer or soft drink at any point during the matchday!