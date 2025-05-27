Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
LOAN WATCH | Sarries star in Ampthill clash with Cambridge

27.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ampthill rugby v bath rugby premiership rugby cup
Zrjphoto 3283

11 Saracens feature in Ampthill victory over Cambridge

Eleven Saracens players turned out for Ampthill in their penultimate Championship clash of the season, helping the side to a high-scoring 54-43 victory over Cambridge at Olney Field.

The fixture saw two Men in Black loanees make their professional debuts, as a youthful and dynamic Ampthill outfit bounced back to winning ways in front of their home crowd.

In the forward pack, Kaden Pearce-Paul, Reggie Hammick and Nathan Michelow all started, with James Isaacs, Olamide Sodeke and Charlie West providing fresh legs from the bench. Asa Stewart-Harris made his professional debut at scrum-half, while fellow U18 graduate Zac Finch also earned his Championship debut as a second-half replacement.

The backline also featured Luke Davidson and Brandon Jackson, while Jack Bracken earned Player of the Match honours after crossing for four tries in a standout performance. Sodeke added his name to the scoresheet with a well-finished effort off the bench.

The game proved to be a back-and-forth contest, but Ampthill’s attacking edge proved decisive, securing their first win in over a month.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Saracens centre Oscar Wilson featured for Hartpury on Friday night, coming off the bench early in the second half of their match against Nottingham at Lady Bay.

Ampthill will conclude their Championship campaign this weekend with a home clash against third-placed Doncaster, while Hartpury finish with a trip to take on champions Ealing Trailfinders.

News

