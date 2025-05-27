LOAN WATCH | Sarries star in Ampthill clash with Cambridge

11 Saracens feature in Ampthill victory over Cambridge

Eleven Saracens players turned out for Ampthill in their penultimate Championship clash of the season, helping the side to a high-scoring 54-43 victory over Cambridge at Olney Field.

The fixture saw two Men in Black loanees make their professional debuts, as a youthful and dynamic Ampthill outfit bounced back to winning ways in front of their home crowd.

In the forward pack, Kaden Pearce-Paul, Reggie Hammick and Nathan Michelow all started, with James Isaacs, Olamide Sodeke and Charlie West providing fresh legs from the bench. Asa Stewart-Harris made his professional debut at scrum-half, while fellow U18 graduate Zac Finch also earned his Championship debut as a second-half replacement.

The backline also featured Luke Davidson and Brandon Jackson, while Jack Bracken earned Player of the Match honours after crossing for four tries in a standout performance. Sodeke added his name to the scoresheet with a well-finished effort off the bench.

The game proved to be a back-and-forth contest, but Ampthill’s attacking edge proved decisive, securing their first win in over a month.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Saracens centre Oscar Wilson featured for Hartpury on Friday night, coming off the bench early in the second half of their match against Nottingham at Lady Bay.

Ampthill will conclude their Championship campaign this weekend with a home clash against third-placed Doncaster, while Hartpury finish with a trip to take on champions Ealing Trailfinders.