Play-Off Permutations Gallagher Premiership Round 18

With just one game left to go in the regular season, Saracens are one of four teams that still have their play-off places held in the balance.

Here's how the Men in Black could qualify for the knockout stages of the league competition:

If Saracens beat Bath this weekend at StoneX Stadium, they would need either Bristol Bears or Gloucester to earn two points or fewer, and/or Sale Sharks to collect one point or fewer to secure a play-off spot.

Sarries would need two out of those three clubs to achieve minimal points to provide space for the North Londoners in the top four.