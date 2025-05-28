Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Famous Fixtures | Bath Rugby 16 - 28 Saracens (Premiership Final 2014/15)

28.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bath rugby v saracens aviva premiership final
With Bath Rugby heading to North London this weekend, it’s time to reflect on the time in which these two sides met on the grandest stage, as Saracens picked up a record-breaking unexpected title back in 2015.

Read the full match report from the game:

Saracens resisted a second-half fightback from Bath to win their second Premiership title.

The previous year’s losing finalists and 2011 champions, led 25-3 at half-time at Twickenham.

They scored three unanswered tries through Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Chris Wyles, with fly-half Farrell kicking a further 10 points.

England centre Jonathan Joseph's try and eight points from George Ford gave Bath hope but Saracens held on.

After losing last year's final in the final minute of extra-time to Northampton, this was redemption for Mark McCall and his Saracens side, who were competing in their fourth final in six seasons.

In winning, Saracens also became the first team to secure the Premiership title having finished outside the top two in the table.

The opening 40 minutes was a one-sided half, with Sarries holding a 22-point advantage going into half-time.

Farrell, having earlier conceded a penalty for a high tackle on Bath full-back Anthony Watson, did the early damage when he sold a wonderful dummy to go over in the corner a few minutes later and then converted his own try.

Bath then lost Watson as he left the field following a head injury sustained in Farrell's tackle and their afternoon got worse soon after, with George collecting a dropped ball to sprint over from 30 metres out.

The try was the cue for wild celebrations among the Sarries replacements as they leapt all over the hooker, who was called into the England World Cup training squad this week.

An infringement at the scrum led to Saracens' first penalty which Farrell kicked and although Ford responded, it was Sarries who had the last say of the half.

Superb hands from David Strettle on the right wing eventually led to an overlap on the left side of the pitch and Wyles had the simple task of collecting the ball to score try number three for Saracens.

Farrell converted that try and added another penalty before the break as Bath, visibly shocked, trudged off for half-time.

They upped their intensity after the break, scoring 13 unanswered points with two penalties from Ford either side of a converted try from Joseph, who burst through from midfield and created space with a trademark sidestep to dive over.

However, with the deficit now at nine points they needed to score again but the Saracens pack soon managed to get back in the game and their pressure led to a further penalty for Farrell, who successfully kicked it to extend Saracens's lead to 28-16.

That gave Bath just 17 minutes to find 12 points, but they struggled to gain any territory as Saracens took charge to secure victory.

The final whistle sparked joyous celebrations among the Saracens players and support that were in stark contrast to 12 months ago, when they left the field dejected having lost to Saints.

News

See all news
Saracens v exeter chiefs

Play-Off Permutations Gallagher Premiership Round 18

With just one game left to go in the regular season, Saracens are one of four teams that still have their play-off places held in the balance. Here's how the Men in Black could qualify for the knockout stages of the league competition: If Saracens beat Bath this weekend at StoneX Stadium, they would need […]

27.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ampthill rugby v bath rugby premiership rugby cup

LOAN WATCH | Sarries star in Ampthill clash with Cambridge

11 Saracens feature in Ampthill victory over Cambridge Eleven Saracens players turned out for Ampthill in their penultimate Championship clash of the season, helping the side to a high-scoring 54-43 victory over Cambridge at Olney Field. The fixture saw two Men in Black loanees make their professional debuts, as a youthful and dynamic Ampthill outfit […]

27.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

