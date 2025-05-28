Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Win Two Hospitality spots for our last game of the season!

28.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Enter our partner survey to win two spots in hospitality this Saturday.

Fancy joining us in The Hundred Club for our last home game of the regular season?

If you would like to be entered into a prize draw to WIN two spots this Saturday, simply complete our end of season survey via this link.

This survey is brought to you by our valued partners, and should take no longer than 15 minutes to complete. Your feedback is essential in ensuring our partnerships work best for the club, and for you, our valued fans, year-on-year.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Screenshot 2025 05 28 at 15.34.48

Saracens & Evelyn Partners | Tackling Life's Biggest Decisions, Together.

Saracens is excited to welcome Evelyn Partners as our new Official Wealth Management Partner. Tackling Life’s Biggest Decisions, Together. A UK leader in wealth management, Evelyn Partners provide investment management and financial planning advice, and have partnered with the Men’s and Women’s teams for the next three years in a ground-breaking agreement to tackle life’s […]

29.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

