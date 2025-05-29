Saracens & Evelyn Partners | Tackling Life's Biggest Decisions, Together.

Saracens is excited to welcome Evelyn Partners as our new Official Wealth Management Partner.

Tackling Life’s Biggest Decisions, Together.

A UK leader in wealth management, Evelyn Partners provide investment management and financial planning advice, and have partnered with the Men’s and Women’s teams for the next three years in a ground-breaking agreement to tackle life’s biggest decisions, together.

Evelyn Partners, who have been in business for 188 years, will partner with the North London outfit and will provide financial training for both teams to ensure players have more secure financial futures with a particular focus on life after rugby.

As Sarries enter a new era on and off the pitch with an imminent rebrand to ensure they stay at the forefront of the sport, this new partnership is an exciting extra dimension to take them to the next level. Both Evelyn Partners and Saracens are fully committed to growing the sport and keep both teams at the very top of English rugby.

With 25 offices across the UK and Ireland, and £62 billion of assets under management, their ‘What’s Next’ tagline perfectly supports the vision of Saracens who are also looking to enter a new era, with more news to come soon.

The wide range of pathways for the women’s team in particular will be a first in rugby, with support from them ranging from after training to post retirement.

More information on the many ways that fans can benefit from this partnership will be revealed in the lead up to the 25/26 campaign.

Their matchday sponsorship of the huge Saracens Men v Bath Rugby match on Saturday 31st May will see them presented in the build up to kick off with a signed shirt from the whole squad.

Mike Leslie, Chief Growth Officer at Saracens is excited to welcome Evelyn Partners to the Saracens family.

“We are thrilled to announce a new multi-year partnership with Evelyn Partners.

Evelyn Partners share Saracens vision for leading the change in rugby and pushing the boundaries of what is possible, on-the-pitch and off the pitch.

As we prepare for a new era in the sport, we are incredibly excited to be partnering with such an impressive business that shares our values and long-term ambitions.”

Andrew Middleton, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer at Evelyn Partners reiterated this enthusiasm for the partnership.

“Saracens is such a natural partner for us. It’s a club that is constantly looking forward, driving performance, whilst at the same time conscious of the opportunity the club has to accelerate societal change.

Through this partnership, Evelyn Partners will provide financial education and coaching to both men’s and women’s teams, helping players consider life beyond rugby. With equal focus on both teams, this partnership gives us another platform to highlight and address the female wealth advice gap. We’re also excited to be able to open up unique, behind the scenes experiences for our clients to shine a light on life within an elite sporting environment."

About Evelyn Partners

We are a leading wealth management group, created following the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson in 2020. With £62 billion of assets under management (as at 31 March, 2025) we are one the largest UK wealth managers. Our purpose is ‘to place the power of good advice into more hands’. We have a network of offices across 25 towns and cities in the UK, as well as the Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands, supporting private clients, business owners, charities, family trusts and providing investment solutions to financial intermediaries. Our expertise includes both award-winning financial planning and investment management, enabling us to offer clients a truly holistic dual expert wealth management service. Through Bestinvest, we provide an online investment platform and coaching service for self-directed investors based in the UK. For further information please visit: www.evelyn.com