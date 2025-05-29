Two Senior Academy Players to depart the club

Saracens can confirm that senior academy duo Declan Murphy and Finn Bloomer will depart the club at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The pair move on after two years with the Men in Black, having gained valuable experience on loan with Championship side Ampthill, as well as National League clubs Bishop’s Stortford and Hertford Rugby Club.

More recently, Declan Murphy has featured in the Saracens 7s squad that secured success at both the London City 7s and the Floodlit 7s series at Rosslyn Park.

Transition Coach James Tirrell thanked both players for their contributions during their time in North London.

“Declan came over from New Zealand at a young age, showing real courage to pursue his rugby here. It’s been a pleasure to work with him over the last two years. He’s a wonderfully talented player with huge potential to kick on, and I wish him all the best.”

“Finn is a local lad who has poured a lot of effort and energy into his time at Sarries. Despite struggling with injuries, he’s shown signs of developing into a great player in the men’s game. I hope he fulfils his potential and wish him luck for the rest of his career.”