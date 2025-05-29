Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Two Senior Academy Players to depart the club

29.05.25



Ealing trailfinders v saracens premiership rugby cup

Saracens can confirm that senior academy duo Declan Murphy and Finn Bloomer will depart the club at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The pair move on after two years with the Men in Black, having gained valuable experience on loan with Championship side Ampthill, as well as National League clubs Bishop’s Stortford and Hertford Rugby Club.

More recently, Declan Murphy has featured in the Saracens 7s squad that secured success at both the London City 7s and the Floodlit 7s series at Rosslyn Park.

Transition Coach James Tirrell thanked both players for their contributions during their time in North London.

“Declan came over from New Zealand at a young age, showing real courage to pursue his rugby here. It’s been a pleasure to work with him over the last two years. He’s a wonderfully talented player with huge potential to kick on, and I wish him all the best.”

“Finn is a local lad who has poured a lot of effort and energy into his time at Sarries. Despite struggling with injuries, he’s shown signs of developing into a great player in the men’s game. I hope he fulfils his potential and wish him luck for the rest of his career.”

