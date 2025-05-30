TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Bath Rugby (GPR - Rd 18)

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Andy Onyeama-Christie and Ivan Van Zyl will both become the latest Saracens players to enter the 100 Club when they lead the team out on Saturday against Bath Rugby.

The Men in Black welcome the West Country side to StoneX Stadium on the final day of the regular season, knowing they need a win to give themselves a chance of making the play-offs.

Sarries have selected 12 fully fledged internationals in the starting XV to combat the threat of the table-toppers who have already won two trophies this season.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made three changes to the side that fell narrowly short in Northampton, one of which being in the front row. Rhys Carre is awarded a welcome return, battling back from injury to start alongside Jamie George and Marco Riccioni.

Maro Itoje once again partners Nick Isiekwe in the engine room, with Isiekwe fresh from time in the England training squad camp.

Sarries have two straight swaps in the back row, Theo McFarland and centurion Onyeama- Christie swap places with Juan Martin Gonzalez and Ben Earl amongst the replacements. Tom Willis will look to continue his fine form at number eight.

The backline remains unchanged, with van Zyl starting his 100th game alongside half-back partner Fergus Burke.

Nick Tompkins remains alongside Elliot Daly in the midfield, with Rotimi Segun cleared to start on the left wing. Having trained with England last week, Tobias Elliott will continue on the right wing, with Alex Goode playing his final game of professional rugby at full-back.

Amongst the replacements, Lucio Cinti will make his first appearance for the club since January having recovered from a hamstring injury. The bench includes a 6:2 split with many of those having played international rugby.

Having captained the club on multiple occasions this season, Van Zyl can’t wait to lead out the side once more on his 100th appearance for the club.

“Personally, this is a really proud moment for me. Playing 100 games for Sarries feels surreal. There have been, and still are, so many incredible players at this club. To become a centurion here is humbling and something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

It’s even more special to share this moment with my wife by the field and walk out with my daughter in front of our home fans for the last time this season.”

Onyeama-Christie is also humbled to reach the milestone.

“When I first walked through the doors of OA’s as a 16 year old prop I never expected this day to come. I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of great Saracens hit this milestone so I’m incredibly proud to have finally got there.”

Saracens Men team to play Bath Rugby:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Theo McFarland

7 Andy Onyeama-Christie

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Elliot Daly

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Hugh Tizard

20 Juan Martin Gonzalez

21 Ben Earl

22 Charlie Bracken

23 Lucio Cinti

