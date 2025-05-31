Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 36 - 26 Bath Rugby

31.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v bath rugby

Saracens round off their campaign with a statement victory over league leaders Bath Rugby.

The Men in Black ran in six tries in the StoneX sunshine to complete the campaign in emphatic fashion.

Bath opened the scoring early, catching the hosts off guard. Back-rower Arthur Green picked from the base of the ruck and found his way over the line.

However, it didn’t take long for Saracens to respond. After earning a penalty and kicking to the corner, the backs were unleashed with Fergus Burke fizzing a pass out to Rotimi Segun, who glided into the corner for the first try of the afternoon.

Saracens then turned to their power game for the second score. More ill-discipline from Bath allowed the hosts to head back to the corner, and this time the ball stayed firmly in the driving maul with Jamie George reaping the rewards off the back.

Continued pressure and penalties kept Sarries in the Bath 22. With a scrum just metres from the line, Ivan Van Zyl fired an inch-perfect pass to Elliot Daly, who cut against the grain to score under the sticks and extend the lead to 14 shortly before the break.

The bonus-point score came early in the second half from a familiar setup. Multiple penalties conceded by Bath gave Saracens field position, and from five metres out the drive was on again—Jamie George crashed over for his second try of the afternoon.

The trend continued 10 minutes later with another maul try. This time it was Theo Dan who dotted down to put the hosts 22 points clear.

The next Saracens score was sparked from nothing. Ivan Van Zyl spotted space in the backfield and placed a perfectly weighted kick for a chasing Fergus Burke, who gathered, chipped ahead and regathered for a stunning solo try.

Bath bit back with a try of their own after an intercepted pass from Ruaridh McConnochie gave them momentum. The ball was recycled and flung out to Tyler Offiah, who crossed in the corner for Bath’s second.

The visitors, aiming to finish with a flurry, added another with just over five minutes left, driving over from close range through replacement hooker Kepueli Tuipulotu.

They weren’t done there. Louie Hennessey intercepted a pass on halfway and raced under the posts to claim a bonus-point try and narrow the margin to 10.

Despite Bath’s late rally, Saracens held firm to record a convincing home win in their final match of the 2024/25 campaign.

News

See all news
Saracens v bath rugby

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 36 - 26 Bath Rugby

Saracens round off their campaign with a statement victory over league leaders Bath Rugby. The Men in Black ran in six tries in the StoneX sunshine to complete the campaign in emphatic fashion. Bath opened the scoring early, catching the hosts off guard. Back-rower Arthur Green picked from the base of the ruck and found […]

31.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Rugby

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Bath Rugby (GPR - Rd 18)

Andy Onyeama-Christie and Ivan Van Zyl will both become the latest Saracens players to enter the 100 Club when they lead the team out on Saturday against Bath Rugby. The Men in Black welcome the West Country side to StoneX Stadium on the final day of the regular season, knowing they need a win to […]

30.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
26201118 sh 7505 jpg oli shapley 20241005 124733 min

Two Senior Academy Players to depart the club

Saracens can confirm that senior academy duo Declan Murphy and Finn Bloomer will depart the club at the end of the 2024/25 season. The pair move on after two years with the Men in Black, having gained valuable experience on loan with Championship side Ampthill, as well as National League clubs Bishop’s Stortford and Hertford […]

29.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners