MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 36 - 26 Bath Rugby

Saracens round off their campaign with a statement victory over league leaders Bath Rugby.

The Men in Black ran in six tries in the StoneX sunshine to complete the campaign in emphatic fashion.

Bath opened the scoring early, catching the hosts off guard. Back-rower Arthur Green picked from the base of the ruck and found his way over the line.

However, it didn’t take long for Saracens to respond. After earning a penalty and kicking to the corner, the backs were unleashed with Fergus Burke fizzing a pass out to Rotimi Segun, who glided into the corner for the first try of the afternoon.

Saracens then turned to their power game for the second score. More ill-discipline from Bath allowed the hosts to head back to the corner, and this time the ball stayed firmly in the driving maul with Jamie George reaping the rewards off the back.

Continued pressure and penalties kept Sarries in the Bath 22. With a scrum just metres from the line, Ivan Van Zyl fired an inch-perfect pass to Elliot Daly, who cut against the grain to score under the sticks and extend the lead to 14 shortly before the break.

The bonus-point score came early in the second half from a familiar setup. Multiple penalties conceded by Bath gave Saracens field position, and from five metres out the drive was on again—Jamie George crashed over for his second try of the afternoon.

The trend continued 10 minutes later with another maul try. This time it was Theo Dan who dotted down to put the hosts 22 points clear.

The next Saracens score was sparked from nothing. Ivan Van Zyl spotted space in the backfield and placed a perfectly weighted kick for a chasing Fergus Burke, who gathered, chipped ahead and regathered for a stunning solo try.

Bath bit back with a try of their own after an intercepted pass from Ruaridh McConnochie gave them momentum. The ball was recycled and flung out to Tyler Offiah, who crossed in the corner for Bath’s second.

The visitors, aiming to finish with a flurry, added another with just over five minutes left, driving over from close range through replacement hooker Kepueli Tuipulotu.

They weren’t done there. Louie Hennessey intercepted a pass on halfway and raced under the posts to claim a bonus-point try and narrow the margin to 10.

Despite Bath’s late rally, Saracens held firm to record a convincing home win in their final match of the 2024/25 campaign.