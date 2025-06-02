Mark McCall's End of Season Message

The 2024/25 season has been a story of change.

The average age of our squad is 24, with 13 academy graduates making their debut this season. We have our largest academy intake ever for the 2025/26 season, alongside some excellent senior squad recruitment. We are a club full of potential, I’m excited for the future.

This season we celebrated some player landmarks; Alex Goode’s 400th, Jamie George’s 300th, Nick Tompkins’ 200th, Nick Isiekwe’s 150th. Andy Onyeama-Christie, Ivan van Zyl and Rotimi Segun all achieved 100 appearances. These moments -some of which are unlikely to be repeated- are what make this group and our club special.

We are looking forward to watching all who will play representative Rugby this summer and it will be a proud moment for all connected with Saracens, when Maro leads out the Lions in Australia.

Thank you, as always, for all your support.

Mark McCall