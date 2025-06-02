Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Mark McCall's End of Season Message

02.06.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester tigers v saracens gallagher premiership rugby
Gloucester rugby v saracens gallagher premiership rugby

The 2024/25 season has been a story of change.  

The average age of our squad is 24, with 13 academy graduates making their debut this season. We have our largest academy intake ever for the 2025/26 season, alongside some excellent senior squad recruitment. We are a club full of potential, I’m excited for the future.

This season we celebrated some player landmarks; Alex Goode’s 400th, Jamie George’s 300th, Nick Tompkins’ 200th, Nick Isiekwe’s 150th. Andy Onyeama-Christie, Ivan van Zyl and Rotimi Segun all achieved 100 appearances. These moments -some of which are unlikely to be repeated- are what make this group and our club special.

We are looking forward to watching all who will play representative Rugby this summer and it will be a proud moment for all connected with Saracens, when Maro leads out the Lions in Australia.

Thank you, as always, for all your support.

Mark McCall

News

See all news
Leicester tigers v saracens gallagher premiership rugby

Mark McCall's End of Season Message

The 2024/25 season has been a story of change.   The average age of our squad is 24, with 13 academy graduates making their debut this season. We have our largest academy intake ever for the 2025/26 season, alongside some excellent senior squad recruitment. We are a club full of potential, I’m excited for the future. […]

02.06.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v bath rugby

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 36 - 26 Bath Rugby

Saracens round off their campaign with a statement victory over league leaders Bath Rugby. The Men in Black ran in six tries in the StoneX sunshine to complete the campaign in emphatic fashion. Bath opened the scoring early, catching the hosts off guard. Back-rower Arthur Green picked from the base of the ruck and found […]

31.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Rugby

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Bath Rugby (GPR - Rd 18)

Andy Onyeama-Christie and Ivan Van Zyl will both become the latest Saracens players to enter the 100 Club when they lead the team out on Saturday against Bath Rugby. The Men in Black welcome the West Country side to StoneX Stadium on the final day of the regular season, knowing they need a win to […]

30.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners