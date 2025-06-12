Five Saracens named in England U20 Friendly Fixture

England U20 Men’s head coach Mark Mapletoft and assistant coach Andy Titterrell have selected their matchday squad to face Georgia this Saturday at Avchala Stadium including five of your Saracens.

Noah Caluori starts from the off with Reggie Hammick, Olamide Sodeke and Jack Bracken all featuring on the bench. There's also room for Asa Stewart-Harris who would make his first appearance for England at U20 level.

After a 47-14 victory over Wales at Pontypool RFC, the Men’s Pathway sides meet in an uncapped preparation fixture ahead of the upcoming 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy. England open their tournament against Scotland on 29th June at Payanini Centre, Verona.

England’s 2025 U20 Six Nations captain Tom Burrow assumes the matchday leadership role once again in Tbilisi, continuing on a memorable campaign for the former Bishop Burton student.

Alongside Burrow, experienced forwards Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby), Junior Kpoku (Racing 92) and Sam Williams (Leicester Tigers) are added to Andy Titterrell’s pack ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

Saracens’ Noah Caluori and Josh Bellamy of Harlequins retain their respective spots in the starting XV, with Bellamy switching to full-back. Try-scorers in Pontypool, Tyler Offiah (Bath Rugby), Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs) and Jonny Weimann (Northampton Saints), are welcomed into the fold.

Sale Sharks back-row pair Jos Gilmore and Seb Kelly are named as replacements amongst fellow new additions in Oli Scola (Northampton Saints) and U19 scrum-half, Asa Stewart-Harris (Saracens).

Andy Titterrell said: “The team showed resolve to secure an impressive result in Pontypool, but our main takeaway was how the players united as a Brotherhood in their first game together as a squad. It was an encouraging display.

“There’s a lot to be excited about with this group, but our focus remains on embedding our identity through high performance and cohesion on and off the field.

“This week’s fixture offers another opportunity to implement our routines and processes ahead of a crucial month of development for a group that is already eager to impress.”

England U20 Men team to face Georgia (includes current club, community club and U20 caps)

15 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 12 caps)

14 Noah Caluori (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby, uncapped)

13 Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs, Ivybridge RFC, 4 caps)

12 Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs, Bishops Diocesan College, 4 caps)

11 Tyler Offiah (Bath Rugby, Ealing Trailfinders, 1 cap)

10 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 9 caps)

9 Jonny Weimann (Northampton Saints, Royston Rugby Club, 1 cap)

1 Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, Guildford RFC, 5 caps)

2 Alfie Longstaff (Sale Sharks, Sandal RUFC, uncapped)

3 Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 10 caps)

4 Tom Burrow (c) (Sale Sharks, Morley RUFC, 5 caps)

5 Junior Kpoku (Racing 92, Saracens Amateurs, 13 caps)

6 George Timmins (Bath Rugby, Market Harborough RUFC, 5 caps)

7 Sam Williams (Leicester Tigers, Nottingham Corsairs RFC, uncapped)

8 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St. Peter’s RFC, 14 caps)

Replacements

16 Louie Gulley (Exeter Chiefs, Crediton RFC, 5 caps)

17 Oli Scola (Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, 4 caps)

18 Ollie Streeter (Harlequins, Haywards Heath RFC, uncapped)

19 Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, 4 caps)

20 Seb Kelly (Sale Sharks, Rochdale RFC, uncapped)

21 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 14 caps)

22 Jos Gilmore (Sale Sharks, Sandbach RUFC, uncapped)

23 Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans, 8 caps)

24 Ben Redshaw (Newcastle Falcons, West Park Leeds RFC, 8 caps)

25 Reggie Hammick (Saracens, Saints Rugby Peregian, uncapped)

26 Asa Stewart-Harris (Saracens, Old Albanians, uncapped)

27 Will Knight (Gloucester Rugby, Longlevens RFC, uncapped)

28 Campbell Ridl (Exeter Chiefs, Sharks, 2 caps)

29 Jack Cotgreave (Gloucester Rugby, Bideford RFC, uncapped)

30 Tye Raymont (Sale Sharks, West Park Leeds RFC, 5 caps)