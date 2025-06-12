Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
International Watch | Saracens selection for Summer Tours

12.06.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England v samoa rugby world cup france 2023
France v argentina autumn nations series 2024

With 14 Sarries squad members expected to be in action over the summer, here's a run down of the latest international news from NW4.

Argentina:
Pumas pair Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti have been named in the Argentina squad to face the British and Irish Lions in a fortnight. Gonzalez has impressed throughout the season for the Men in Black, scoring nine tries in 19 appearances.

Cinti, who has endured an injury-hit campaign, made his return to the matchday squad in the final game of the season, replacing Alex Goode against Bath at the StoneX Stadium. The dynamic outside back will be eager to reignite his international form with a strong performance in Dublin.

Samoa:
Theo McFarland will captain Samoa this summer as they prepare for fixtures in New Zealand. Manu Samoa are set to face both Scotland and the All Blacks in July before taking part in the Pacific Nations Cup. McFarland will lead his country after another standout season in North London.

Also included in the Samoa squad is Saracens newcomer Tietie Tuimauga. The prop arrives at the club following a successful campaign with Montauban, who recently secured promotion to the Top 14 with a shock play-off win over Grenoble.

England:
Four Saracens have been named in England’s latest training squad, including a first senior call-up for scrum-half Charlie Bracken. The 21-year-old joins Tom Willis, Theo Dan, and Nick Isiekwe in the group preparing for an England XV to face a France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, ahead of a summer tour to Argentina.

Scotland:
Andy Christie has returned to the Scotland squad for the Summer Tests alongside fellow Saracen Fergus Burke. Burke is one of three uncapped players selected by Gregor Townsend for the tour of New Zealand, while Christie is set to make his first appearance in over a year.

British and Irish Lions:
Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, and Elliot Daly have travelled to Portugal as preparations begin for the Lions’ clash with Argentina in Dublin. Jamie George has also linked up with the squad as cover for the unavailable Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher.

Fiji:
Eroni Mawi has been named in Fiji’s Summer Series squad to face Australia and Scotland this July. Head coach Mick Byrne has selected a strong group who will first travel to Australia to take on the Wallabies before returning home to Suva for a clash with another Tier One nation in Scotland.

