Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Louise McMillan awarded with Cavendish Brook Player's Player of the Season

10.06.25
Saracens women v leicester tigers women
Img 7722 2

Louise McMillan has been awarded the Cavendish Brook Player’s Player of the Season for the 2024/25 campaign.

The second rower has been electric throughout the season, capping off her campaign with a try in the final round of the regular season against Sale Sharks.

The Scot also featured in both the PWR Semi-Final and Final, providing significant impact every time she pulled on the Saracens shirt.

McMillan was delighted to be presented with the Cavendish Brook Player’s Player accolade:

“I’ve had a season of ups and downs personally, but I have never enjoyed rugby more than with the girls here at Saracens. They have allowed me to be myself both on and off the field and I have really enjoyed playing with them. It is an honour to be recognised by my teammates in this regard, and I thank them so much for their help across this season.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry credited McMillan’s performances across the season:

“It is no surprise to me that Lou won this award. She truly is a players' player, hard working on the field and fun, engaging, and supportive off it. There is no greater recognition than that of your fellow teammates.

Lou faced some challenging moments this season, but she met each one head-on and was playing her best rugby when it mattered most. Her contribution, both on and off the field, has been immense and rightly celebrated by those around her..”

Saracens v newcastle falcons gallagher premiership rugby

Charlie Bracken awarded first England Senior Training Squad call-up

Charlie Bracken is one of four Sarries called up into Steve's Borthwick 36-player training squad ahead for a four-day training camp at the Honda England Rugby Performance Centre at Pennyhill Park. Theo Dan, Nick Isiekwe and Tom Willis will join Bracken for this upcoming camp from North London. The squad does not include players selected […]

10.06.25
Saracens V Castres Olympique Investec Champions Cup 2024/2025

Vacancy | Performance Analyst Placement

Saracens Rugby Club are looking for a Performance Analyst student to assist our Academy team on training days and match days for the 2025/2026 season. The first part of this programme, is to find an individual who wishes and is committed in gaining experience as a Performance Analyst for the season. The individual will gain […]

09.06.25
