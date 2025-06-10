Louise McMillan awarded with Cavendish Brook Player's Player of the Season

Louise McMillan has been awarded the Cavendish Brook Player’s Player of the Season for the 2024/25 campaign.

The second rower has been electric throughout the season, capping off her campaign with a try in the final round of the regular season against Sale Sharks.

The Scot also featured in both the PWR Semi-Final and Final, providing significant impact every time she pulled on the Saracens shirt.

McMillan was delighted to be presented with the Cavendish Brook Player’s Player accolade:

“I’ve had a season of ups and downs personally, but I have never enjoyed rugby more than with the girls here at Saracens. They have allowed me to be myself both on and off the field and I have really enjoyed playing with them. It is an honour to be recognised by my teammates in this regard, and I thank them so much for their help across this season.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry credited McMillan’s performances across the season:

“It is no surprise to me that Lou won this award. She truly is a players' player, hard working on the field and fun, engaging, and supportive off it. There is no greater recognition than that of your fellow teammates.

Lou faced some challenging moments this season, but she met each one head-on and was playing her best rugby when it mattered most. Her contribution, both on and off the field, has been immense and rightly celebrated by those around her..”