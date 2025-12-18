Foundation Vs Exeter Chiefs

What’s On

Foundation Sweepstake:

Guess the final score and time of the first try to be in with a chance of winning of a signed ball.

Enter through the QR code or find a Foundation volunteer to be in the game!

Sarries RFC

Our disability rugby project, Sarries RFC is on display at the game – taking part in a Mixed Ability Tournament pre-game and taking on a crossbar challenge on the pitch at halftime.

Sarries RFC is our disability rugby club, proudly supported by Project Partner Alan Day Motor Group, giving young people with disabilities the opportunity to play rugby in a safe environment.

Mulled Cider and Mince Pies

Get yourself to the Olympic Bar to sample a festive beverage, all in the name of charity! All the proceeds from the mulled cider and mince pies will go to the Foundation, helping to keep our projects up and running in the community.

Grinch’s Grapple Game

Help the Foundation save Christmas! Come and play the Grinch’s Grapple Game on the Piazza to win a prize and decorate our Christmas Tree.

£3 entry with lots of prizes on offer if you can bag a bauble.

The Why

The Foundation Take Over Game is an incredibly important day for the charity. It offers us the chance to showcase some of the incredible projects we run and the fundraising from the day helps to support those programmes that are either unfunded or underfunded.

This year has been one of the hardest we’ve known as a charity, with people’s disposable income at an all time low. Anything that people can give makes a genuine difference to the Foundation and will be used on projects which need it.

Those projects could be supporting the elderly at Christmas, keeping them active and social during a time which can be extremely lonely. It might be giving a disabled young person in our Strictly Sarries project the space to express themselves, or mentor a young person at risk of exclusion stay on the straight and narrow.

If you’d like to find out more about the Foundation, check out our website or get in touch with us at foundationinfo@saracens.net