Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Foundation Vs Exeter Chiefs

18.12.25
WRU SIMS RUGBY 1.2.1
Skills club

Foundation Sweepstake: 

Guess the final score and time of the first try to be in with a chance of winning of a signed ball. 

Enter through the QR code or find a Foundation volunteer to be in the game! 

Sarries RFC 

Our disability rugby project, Sarries RFC is on display at the game – taking part in a Mixed Ability Tournament pre-game and taking on a crossbar challenge on the pitch at halftime.  

Sarries RFC is our disability rugby club, proudly supported by Project Partner Alan Day Motor Group, giving young people with disabilities the opportunity to play rugby in a safe environment. 

Mulled Cider and Mince Pies 

Get yourself to the Olympic Bar to sample a festive beverage, all in the name of charity! All the proceeds from the mulled cider and mince pies will go to the Foundation, helping to keep our projects up and running in the community. 

Grinch’s Grapple Game 

Help the Foundation save Christmas! Come and play the Grinch’s Grapple Game on the Piazza to win a prize and decorate our Christmas Tree. 

£3 entry with lots of prizes on offer if you can bag a bauble. 

The Why 

The Foundation Take Over Game is an incredibly important day for the charity. It offers us the chance to showcase some of the incredible projects we run and the fundraising from the day helps to support those programmes that are either unfunded or underfunded. 

This year has been one of the hardest we’ve known as a charity, with people’s disposable income at an all time low. Anything that people can give makes a genuine difference to the Foundation and will be used on projects which need it. 

Those projects could be supporting the elderly at Christmas, keeping them active and social during a time which can be extremely lonely. It might be giving a disabled young person in our Strictly Sarries project the space to express themselves, or mentor a young person at risk of exclusion stay on the straight and narrow. 

If you’d like to find out more about the Foundation, check out our website or get in touch with us at foundationinfo@saracens.net 

