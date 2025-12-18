Next Gen | A celebration of community, talent and the future of the game

Welcome to StoneX Stadium and to another exciting day for Saracens Next Generation.

We are delighted to welcome all of the clubs attending today, and we extend a very special welcome to Try Time Rugby. For many in this group, this is their first ever Saracens match, and we hope it is the start of a long and memorable journey with the club.

December has been a brilliant month for inspiring the next generation of Saracens. On 17th December, we hosted our hugely popular Train With The Pros event, where 220 young fans had the unforgettable opportunity to meet their Saracens heroes. Being coached by first-team players, asking questions, and sharing the pitch with their idols created memories that will last a lifetime and perfectly captured what Saracens Next Generation is all about.

This Christmas, our Next Gen Community Camps are once again bringing top-quality coaching and unforgettable experiences to young players across the region. Camps are being held at Epping Upper Clapton RFC, Westcliff RFC, Beechwood Park School, and of course here at StoneX Stadium. A real highlight comes on 2nd January, when those attending the Forwards Clinic at StoneX will be treated to the unique experience of watching the Saracens first team train throughout the day, offering an incredible insight into life as a professional player.

Looking ahead, we are proud to be hosting our inaugural Under-24s competition on 22nd December right here at StoneX Stadium. This new event will showcase some of the fantastic talent within our community clubs and provide young players with the chance to experience playing at a Premiership venue. We are excited to see the passion and quality on display as these teams take centre stage.

Finally, we are already looking forward to Saracens v Newcastle on 24th January, which will host the second edition of the North London Lock In. Following the success of the first event, we hope to welcome 300 new young fans as they take their first steps into becoming Saracens supporters.

Thank you for being part of Saracens Next Generation and for helping us inspire the future of the club. Enjoy the day and come on you Sarries!