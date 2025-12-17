Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Introducing NW4 Lager

17.12.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
SAR NW4 Announcement 16x9 [COPY]
SAR NW4 Announcement 4x5 [COPY]

Inspired by North London, Saracens Launch NW4 Lager in Collaboration with Official Beer Partner, Greene King Brewery.

In a season where we have already seen groundbreaking moves by the club off the pitch, including a brand evolution, limited edition merchandise and record breaking social media growth, the launch of ‘NW4’ lager is the latest instalment of the new era Saracens brand, striving to create more connections with the fans.

Created in collaboration with Greene King Brewery, Saracens Official Beer Partner, the new offering is named after the postcode in which StoneX Stadium is located, proudly embedding the North London identity in the fabric of Saracens.

NW4 Lager is not only an expression of Saracens physical identity, but also a celebration of community. Creating a special opportunity for fans to share a moment to connect over a beer, built for them - a long standing tradition of the rugby experience.

The new lager will make its matchday debut in the Olympic Bar this Saturday for the Festive Fixture against Exeter Chiefs. Supporters will have an opportunity to celebrate the festive season together with an exclusive first taste of NW4 Lager.

From the New Year, NW4 Lager will be available across all bars and concessions on matchdays at StoneX Stadium, further enhancing the supporter experience.

This collaboration marks another milestone in the long-standing partnership between Saracens and Greene King Brewery, proudly evolving the partnership with new fan experiences.

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
SAR NW4 Announcement 16x9 [COPY]
17.12.25

Introducing NW4 Lager

Inspired by North London, Saracens Launch NW4 Lager in Collaboration with Official Beer Partner, Greene King Brewery. In a season where we have already seen groundbreaking moves by the club off the pitch, including a brand evolution, limited edition merchandise and record breaking social media growth, the launch of ‘NW4’ lager is the latest instalment […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 12 17 at 10.51.13
17.12.25

DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Theo Dan citing complaint dismissed

A citing complaint against the Saracens hooker, Theo Dan, has been dismissed following an independent disciplinary hearing arising from his club’s Investec Champions Cup Round 2 match against Hollywoodbets Sharks at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday 13 December. Dan was cited by the match Citing Commissioner, Adrien Menez (France) for allegedly tackling the Hollywoodbets Sharks […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Clermont
15.12.25

What's on against Exeter Chiefs

StoneX Stadium is set for a festive matchday this weekend as Saracens welcome Exeter Chiefs, with a packed programme of entertainment on and off the pitch and a special focus on the Saracens Foundation. There's still time to get your tickets! Click here to make sure you don't miss out on the festive fun! Foundation […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton