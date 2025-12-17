Introducing NW4 Lager

Inspired by North London, Saracens Launch NW4 Lager in Collaboration with Official Beer Partner, Greene King Brewery.

In a season where we have already seen groundbreaking moves by the club off the pitch, including a brand evolution, limited edition merchandise and record breaking social media growth, the launch of ‘NW4’ lager is the latest instalment of the new era Saracens brand, striving to create more connections with the fans.

Created in collaboration with Greene King Brewery, Saracens Official Beer Partner, the new offering is named after the postcode in which StoneX Stadium is located, proudly embedding the North London identity in the fabric of Saracens.

NW4 Lager is not only an expression of Saracens physical identity, but also a celebration of community. Creating a special opportunity for fans to share a moment to connect over a beer, built for them - a long standing tradition of the rugby experience.

The new lager will make its matchday debut in the Olympic Bar this Saturday for the Festive Fixture against Exeter Chiefs. Supporters will have an opportunity to celebrate the festive season together with an exclusive first taste of NW4 Lager.

From the New Year, NW4 Lager will be available across all bars and concessions on matchdays at StoneX Stadium, further enhancing the supporter experience.

This collaboration marks another milestone in the long-standing partnership between Saracens and Greene King Brewery, proudly evolving the partnership with new fan experiences.