Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Theo Dan citing complaint dismissed

17.12.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 12 17 at 10.51.13
260f65a6 093a 46b2 9359 0013c1122c58Harlequins v Saracens Premiership Rugby

A citing complaint against the Saracens hooker, Theo Dan, has been dismissed following an independent disciplinary hearing arising from his club’s Investec Champions Cup Round 2 match against Hollywoodbets Sharks at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday 13 December.

Dan was cited by the match Citing Commissioner, Adrien Menez (France) for allegedly tackling the Hollywoodbets Sharks wing, Makazole Mapimpi (No 11), in a dangerous manner, in the 56th minute of the match, in contravention of Law 9.13. He was shown a yellow card for the offence.

Law 9.13 A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13 carries the following sanction entry points Low-end: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top-end: 10 to 52 weeks

An independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Jennifer Donovan (Ireland, Chair), Bogdan Zebega(Romania), and Gordon Black (Ireland) heard the case via video conference yesterday, Tuesday, 16 December. The Committee heard evidence and submissions from the player and his representatives, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

Dan accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but did not accept that it warranted a red card.

The Committee found that Dan had committed an act of foul play, however, it determined that the offence did not warrant a red card, and the citing complaint was therefore dismissed.

Dan is free to play immediately and EPCR has the right to appeal the decision.

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 12 17 at 10.51.13
17.12.25

DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Theo Dan citing complaint dismissed

A citing complaint against the Saracens hooker, Theo Dan, has been dismissed following an independent disciplinary hearing arising from his club’s Investec Champions Cup Round 2 match against Hollywoodbets Sharks at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday 13 December. Dan was cited by the match Citing Commissioner, Adrien Menez (France) for allegedly tackling the Hollywoodbets Sharks […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Clermont
15.12.25

What's on against Exeter Chiefs

StoneX Stadium is set for a festive matchday this weekend as Saracens welcome Exeter Chiefs, with a packed programme of entertainment on and off the pitch and a special focus on the Saracens Foundation. There's still time to get your tickets! Click here to make sure you don't miss out on the festive fun! Foundation […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 11.30.09
15.12.25

Programme | Multi-Academy Trust Vs Exeter Chiefs

High School -NEW BOOKS, BIG SMILES! A heartfelt thank you to the amazing Saries fans for the donation of new books for pupils at Saracens Broadfields and Saracens Bell Lane. The black and red army showed their support for the two primary schools in Saracens Multi-Academy Trust when they brought piles of new books to […]

Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton