DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Theo Dan citing complaint dismissed

A citing complaint against the Saracens hooker, Theo Dan , has been dismissed following an independent disciplinary hearing arising from his club’s Investec Champions Cup Round 2 match against Hollywoodbets Sharks at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday 13 December.

Dan was cited by the match Citing Commissioner, Adrien Menez (France) for allegedly tackling the Hollywoodbets Sharks wing, Makazole Mapimpi (No 11), in a dangerous manner, in the 56th minute of the match, in contravention of Law 9.13. He was shown a yellow card for the offence.

Law 9.13 A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13 carries the following sanction entry points Low-end: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top-end: 10 to 52 weeks

An independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Jennifer Donovan (Ireland, Chair), Bogdan Zebega(Romania), and Gordon Black (Ireland) heard the case via video conference yesterday, Tuesday, 16 December. The Committee heard evidence and submissions from the player and his representatives, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

Dan accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but did not accept that it warranted a red card.

The Committee found that Dan had committed an act of foul play, however, it determined that the offence did not warrant a red card, and the citing complaint was therefore dismissed.



Dan is free to play immediately and EPCR has the right to appeal the decision.