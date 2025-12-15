What's on against Exeter Chiefs

StoneX Stadium is set for a festive matchday this weekend as Saracens welcome Exeter Chiefs, with a packed programme of entertainment on and off the pitch and a special focus on the Saracens Foundation.

Foundation Takeover Matchday

This fixture is the official Saracens Foundation takeover raising awareness and funds for the charity.

Supporters will see Foundation participants at the heart of the matchday experience. One participant will deliver the match ball, while child mascots will run out alongside the players before kick off. A Guard of Honour will welcome the teams onto the pitch, with Sarries RFC also involved in pre match activations.

Fundraising will take place across the stadium, with mulled wine, cider and mince pies available in the Olympic Bar. There will also be a fundraising game hosted in the Olympic Bar and sweepstakes running in hospitality areas. A Foundation crossbar challenge will take place at half time.

Fans are also encouraged to support the Foundation coat drive at Gate C, with information available on how to donate and get involved.

Festive Matchday Experience

From the moment you arrive, the stadium will be alive with Christmas spirit. Festive music and carols will play around the concourses and activation zones, with Santa making appearances throughout the day. Seasonal lighting will surround the stadium, with a particular focus on the Oasis.

Festive activations will be set up near the kids play area, alongside a pre match Next Gen festival welcoming around 150 young supporters for games and activities.

The Piazza will host a Trek activity, while FanSee Post Up and Fanatic Filters will be used in game to capture the action and atmosphere.

Pre Match Build Up

DJ Timi will set the tone with a pre match player playlist and in game stings designed to build momentum. There will be pre match interviews with players and coaches, as well as a Foundation interview and shout out highlighting everything happening around the ground.

Two presenters, Robbie and Megan, will guide supporters through the build up, while banners reading Original Club of North London and Saracens will be displayed as the teams take the pitch. Expect pyros and flames to add to the spectacle.

The Olympic Bar will be a hub of activity with a photobooth available all day and a big push planned throughout the week.

Half Time Entertainment

Half time promises plenty of action. The Cuban Brothers will be introduced and promote their post match show in the Oasis. A Christmas themed pass the parcel game will involve all stands, with 15 prizes up for grabs including T shirts, goodie bags featuring Saracens merchandise and tickets, plus partner prizes.

T shirt cannons will fire into the crowd, alongside the Foundation crossbar challenge to keep the energy high.

Post Match

After the final whistle, the celebrations continue in the Oasis with the Cuban Brothers delivering their post match show to round off a memorable festive matchday at StoneX Stadium.