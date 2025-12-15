Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
What's on against Exeter Chiefs

15.12.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Clermont
Sar cubanbros 4x5

StoneX Stadium is set for a festive matchday this weekend as Saracens welcome Exeter Chiefs, with a packed programme of entertainment on and off the pitch and a special focus on the Saracens Foundation.

Foundation Takeover Matchday

This fixture is the official Saracens Foundation takeover raising awareness and funds for the charity.

Supporters will see Foundation participants at the heart of the matchday experience. One participant will deliver the match ball, while child mascots will run out alongside the players before kick off. A Guard of Honour will welcome the teams onto the pitch, with Sarries RFC also involved in pre match activations.

Fundraising will take place across the stadium, with mulled wine, cider and mince pies available in the Olympic Bar. There will also be a fundraising game hosted in the Olympic Bar and sweepstakes running in hospitality areas. A Foundation crossbar challenge will take place at half time.

Fans are also encouraged to support the Foundation coat drive at Gate C, with information available on how to donate and get involved.

Festive Matchday Experience

From the moment you arrive, the stadium will be alive with Christmas spirit. Festive music and carols will play around the concourses and activation zones, with Santa making appearances throughout the day. Seasonal lighting will surround the stadium, with a particular focus on the Oasis.

Festive activations will be set up near the kids play area, alongside a pre match Next Gen festival welcoming around 150 young supporters for games and activities.

The Piazza will host a Trek activity, while FanSee Post Up and Fanatic Filters will be used in game to capture the action and atmosphere.

Pre Match Build Up

DJ Timi will set the tone with a pre match player playlist and in game stings designed to build momentum. There will be pre match interviews with players and coaches, as well as a Foundation interview and shout out highlighting everything happening around the ground.

Two presenters, Robbie and Megan, will guide supporters through the build up, while banners reading Original Club of North London and Saracens will be displayed as the teams take the pitch. Expect pyros and flames to add to the spectacle.

The Olympic Bar will be a hub of activity with a photobooth available all day and a big push planned throughout the week.

Half Time Entertainment

Half time promises plenty of action. The Cuban Brothers will be introduced and promote their post match show in the Oasis. A Christmas themed pass the parcel game will involve all stands, with 15 prizes up for grabs including T shirts, goodie bags featuring Saracens merchandise and tickets, plus partner prizes.

T shirt cannons will fire into the crowd, alongside the Foundation crossbar challenge to keep the energy high.

Post Match

After the final whistle, the celebrations continue in the Oasis with the Cuban Brothers delivering their post match show to round off a memorable festive matchday at StoneX Stadium.

