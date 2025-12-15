Programme | Multi-Academy Trust Vs Exeter Chiefs

High School -NEW BOOKS, BIG SMILES!

A heartfelt thank you to the amazing Saries fans for the donation of new books for pupils at Saracens Broadfields and Saracens Bell Lane.

The black and red army showed their support for the two primary schools in Saracens Multi-Academy Trust when they brought piles of new books to the Clermont Auvergne game earlier this month.

Saracens Bell Lane in Hendon and Saracens Broadfields in Edgware have both joined the Trust in the last 15 months. Along with Saracens High School in Colindale, Saracens schools are now giving brighter futures to over 2000 children and young people in Barnet.

Staff at the primary schools were so touched by fans’ kindness, as they experienced for themselves the strength and heart of the Saracens family. Most importantly, the children were absolutely thrilled to get stuck into their new reads and continue their journey toward a lifelong love of reading.

From everyone at Saracens schools, THANK YOU AND MERRY CHRISTMAS!