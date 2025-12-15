Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Programme | Multi-Academy Trust Vs Exeter Chiefs

15.12.25
Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 11.30.09

High School -NEW BOOKS, BIG SMILES!

A heartfelt thank you to the amazing Saries fans for the donation of new books for pupils at Saracens Broadfields and Saracens Bell Lane.

The black and red army showed their support for the two primary schools in Saracens Multi-Academy Trust when they brought piles of new books to the Clermont Auvergne game earlier this month.

Saracens Bell Lane in Hendon and Saracens Broadfields in Edgware have both joined the Trust in the last 15 months. Along with Saracens High School in Colindale, Saracens schools are now giving brighter futures to over 2000 children and young people in Barnet.

Staff at the primary schools were so touched by fans’ kindness, as they experienced for themselves the strength and heart of the Saracens family. Most importantly, the children were absolutely thrilled to get stuck into their new reads and continue their journey toward a lifelong love of reading.

From everyone at Saracens schools, THANK YOU AND MERRY CHRISTMAS!

News

WhatsApp Image 2025 12 12 at 11.56.44 (1)
15.12.25

Pioneers | Match Day Programme Vs Exeter Chiefs

A Christmas Message from the Saracens Pioneers  As the year draws to a close and the festive season begins, we want to take a moment to say thank you to our fans. The passion, energy, and unwavering support continue to be the heartbeat of our club. Whether you’ve cheered from the stands, followed us on […]

