Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Match Day Programme | SSA Vs Exeter Chiefs

15.12.25
BACK to the PREM … 

Merry Christmas from all of us in the SSA. We’re back at StoneX Stadium with a return to Gallagher Prem action for the last home game of 2025. Our opponents are Exeter Chiefs, and we extend a warm welcome to their players, coaches and supporters.  

It’s a FOUNDATION TAKEOVER DAY and as a Sponsor of the Foundation Track Club the SSA would encourage you to show your support and find out more about the wonderful work of Saracens Foundation.  

ABOUT THE SSA…  

Independent of the club, the SSA is recognised by Saracens as its official supporter association.  

COME AND SEE US…   

Whether you’re an Exeter supporter or a fellow Saracens fan do come and say ‘hello’ to the Saracens Supporters Association. We can be found under our SSA Gazebo in The Oasis between the North & East Stands 

We will be at there until 30 minutes before kick-off before heading off to charge our glasses, meet up with friends and get to our seats or favourite standing spot ready to cheer on the players as they run out. 

Last Minute Christmas Present needed? Want a gift that will last beyond Boxing Day?   How about membership of the SSA? 

All this for just £10/season (£5 for juniors). 

  • sponsor a player from both the Men’s & Women’s Team.
  • run a weekly “FezCast”
  • support the Saracens Foundation and Track Club
  • arrange Events where we meet the players & coaches
  • run Supporter evenings, such as the Quiz Night
  • organise Tickets for Away matches in the UK and Europe
  • plan Meet ups before and after Away matches
  • produce a regular newsletter
  • Each Member gets a Supporters badge for the season

Simply access our membership site (www.membermojo.co.uk/ssa) and then click on Join Us / Renew    

What’s the SSA planning this season? … 

September         An Evening with Alex Goode 

November Quiz Night 

Feb/Mar.              Springtime Special 

May/ June.           Summer Celebration  

Sponsor Related Events (ballot for places) 

  • March Hospitality at Women’s’ PWR match @StoneX 
  • May Women’s’ Training Evening in W Club @StoneX 
  • January Captains’ Run & Lunch @StoneX 
  • April Coach’s Insight@ Training Ground 
  • June End of Season BBQ 

July     SSA AGM  @StoneX 

SSAway 

A small but intrepid group made it to South Africa to support Saracens as they took on Durban’s Hollywoodbets Sharks. A warm welcome at Durban Collegians was followed by a very wet match; thank you to the players for taking the time to greet the travellers after the match. 

If you’re heading to Gloucester join us at Teague’s Bar and if you make it to Leicester, we’ll be at LOCAL HERO. Check Ticket Tuesday for more details. 

FIND OUT MORE…   

Check out our social media channels / listen to FEZcast 

  • X:  @sarriessupport  
  • Instagram: ssa_racens 
  • Facebook: Saracens Supporters Association  

What Next? 

Both the Men and Women are on the road for their next matches. The Women are up in Sale this Sunday and then have a break until February; their next home game is on 15th February against Bristol Bears. Meanwhile the Men are travelling to Gloucester on 27th December and to Leicester on 4th January. They return to StoneX on 11th January to resume their European Campaign.  

Buy tickets for the next match

