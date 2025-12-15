Match Day Programme | SSA Vs Exeter Chiefs

BACK to the PREM …

Merry Christmas from all of us in the SSA. We’re back at StoneX Stadium with a return to Gallagher Prem action for the last home game of 2025. Our opponents are Exeter Chiefs, and we extend a warm welcome to their players, coaches and supporters.

It’s a FOUNDATION TAKEOVER DAY and as a Sponsor of the Foundation Track Club the SSA would encourage you to show your support and find out more about the wonderful work of Saracens Foundation.

ABOUT THE SSA…

Independent of the club, the SSA is recognised by Saracens as its official supporter association.

COME AND SEE US…

Whether you’re an Exeter supporter or a fellow Saracens fan do come and say ‘hello’ to the Saracens Supporters Association. We can be found under our SSA Gazebo in The Oasis between the North & East Stands

We will be at there until 30 minutes before kick-off before heading off to charge our glasses, meet up with friends and get to our seats or favourite standing spot ready to cheer on the players as they run out.

Last Minute Christmas Present needed? Want a gift that will last beyond Boxing Day? How about membership of the SSA?

All this for just £10/season (£5 for juniors).

sponsor a player from both the Men’s & Women’s Team.

run a weekly “FezCast”

support the Saracens Foundation and Track Club

arrange Events where we meet the players & coaches

run Supporter evenings, such as the Quiz Night

organise Tickets for Away matches in the UK and Europe

plan Meet ups before and after Away matches

produce a regular newsletter

Each Member gets a Supporters badge for the season

Simply access our membership site (www.membermojo.co.uk/ssa) and then click on Join Us / Renew

What’s the SSA planning this season? …

September An Evening with Alex Goode

November Quiz Night

Feb/Mar. Springtime Special

May/ June. Summer Celebration

Sponsor Related Events (ballot for places)

March Hospitality at Women’s’ PWR match @StoneX

May Women’s’ Training Evening in W Club @StoneX

January Captains’ Run & Lunch @StoneX

April Coach’s Insight@ Training Ground

June End of Season BBQ

July SSA AGM @StoneX

SSAway

A small but intrepid group made it to South Africa to support Saracens as they took on Durban’s Hollywoodbets Sharks. A warm welcome at Durban Collegians was followed by a very wet match; thank you to the players for taking the time to greet the travellers after the match.

If you’re heading to Gloucester join us at Teague’s Bar and if you make it to Leicester, we’ll be at LOCAL HERO. Check Ticket Tuesday for more details.

FIND OUT MORE…

Check out our social media channels / listen to FEZcast

X: @sarriessupport

Instagram: ssa_racens

Facebook: Saracens Supporters Association

What Next?

Both the Men and Women are on the road for their next matches. The Women are up in Sale this Sunday and then have a break until February; their next home game is on 15th February against Bristol Bears. Meanwhile the Men are travelling to Gloucester on 27th December and to Leicester on 4th January. They return to StoneX on 11th January to resume their European Campaign.