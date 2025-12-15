Match Day Programme | SSA Vs Exeter Chiefs
BACK to the PREM …
Merry Christmas from all of us in the SSA. We’re back at StoneX Stadium with a return to Gallagher Prem action for the last home game of 2025. Our opponents are Exeter Chiefs, and we extend a warm welcome to their players, coaches and supporters.
It’s a FOUNDATION TAKEOVER DAY and as a Sponsor of the Foundation Track Club the SSA would encourage you to show your support and find out more about the wonderful work of Saracens Foundation.
ABOUT THE SSA…
Independent of the club, the SSA is recognised by Saracens as its official supporter association.
COME AND SEE US…
Whether you’re an Exeter supporter or a fellow Saracens fan do come and say ‘hello’ to the Saracens Supporters Association. We can be found under our SSA Gazebo in The Oasis between the North & East Stands
We will be at there until 30 minutes before kick-off before heading off to charge our glasses, meet up with friends and get to our seats or favourite standing spot ready to cheer on the players as they run out.
Last Minute Christmas Present needed? Want a gift that will last beyond Boxing Day? How about membership of the SSA?
All this for just £10/season (£5 for juniors).
- sponsor a player from both the Men’s & Women’s Team.
- run a weekly “FezCast”
- support the Saracens Foundation and Track Club
- arrange Events where we meet the players & coaches
- run Supporter evenings, such as the Quiz Night
- organise Tickets for Away matches in the UK and Europe
- plan Meet ups before and after Away matches
- produce a regular newsletter
- Each Member gets a Supporters badge for the season
Simply access our membership site (www.membermojo.co.uk/ssa) and then click on Join Us / Renew
What’s the SSA planning this season? …
September An Evening with Alex Goode
November Quiz Night
Feb/Mar. Springtime Special
May/ June. Summer Celebration
Sponsor Related Events (ballot for places)
- March Hospitality at Women’s’ PWR match @StoneX
- May Women’s’ Training Evening in W Club @StoneX
- January Captains’ Run & Lunch @StoneX
- April Coach’s Insight@ Training Ground
- June End of Season BBQ
July SSA AGM @StoneX
SSAway
A small but intrepid group made it to South Africa to support Saracens as they took on Durban’s Hollywoodbets Sharks. A warm welcome at Durban Collegians was followed by a very wet match; thank you to the players for taking the time to greet the travellers after the match.
If you’re heading to Gloucester join us at Teague’s Bar and if you make it to Leicester, we’ll be at LOCAL HERO. Check Ticket Tuesday for more details.
FIND OUT MORE…
Check out our social media channels / listen to FEZcast
- X: @sarriessupport
- Instagram: ssa_racens
- Facebook: Saracens Supporters Association
What Next?
Both the Men and Women are on the road for their next matches. The Women are up in Sale this Sunday and then have a break until February; their next home game is on 15th February against Bristol Bears. Meanwhile the Men are travelling to Gloucester on 27th December and to Leicester on 4th January. They return to StoneX on 11th January to resume their European Campaign.