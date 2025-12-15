Pioneers | Match Day Programme Vs Exeter Chiefs

A Christmas Message from the Saracens Pioneers

As the year draws to a close and the festive season begins, we want to take a moment to say thank you to our fans. The passion, energy, and unwavering support continue to be the heartbeat of our club. Whether you’ve cheered from the stands, followed us on the road, or supported from home, you’ve made every moment special.

Christmas is a time for togetherness, and nothing embodies that spirit more than the Saracens family. We’ve shared incredible highs, faced challenges head-on, and celebrated victories side by side. It’s your dedication that inspires us to keep pushing forward, and we couldn’t do it without you.

We also want to give a huge thank you to all of our Saracens Pioneers. Your commitment, enthusiasm, and hard work behind the scenes make every matchday unforgettable. From welcoming fans to creating an amazing atmosphere, you are the heartbeat of our community. We are proud to stand alongside you and grateful for everything you do.

As we gather for the Exeter game on 20th December, let’s make it a festive occasion to remember. Bring your voices, your smiles, and your Saracens pride – because together, we create something truly extraordinary.

From all of us at the Saracens Pioneers, we wish you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Here’s to more unforgettable moments in 2026. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey.

Enjoy the game, enjoy the season, and keep flying the flag for Saracens!