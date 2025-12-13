MATCH REPORT | Exeter Chiefs Women 14 - 24 Saracens Women (PWR R7)

Saracens come away from the South West win another big five point victory as the Original Club of North London overcame the Chiefs in their own back garden. On a gorgeous Sandy Park Saturday, Saracens showed class to temporarily put themselves at the top of the table.

The game started with the hosts in ascendency, a strong kicking game led by Liv McGoverne pinned Saracens back into their own half. That pressure soon relented as Alex Tessier charged down a clearance kicked and gathered the ball in the dead ball area to give Exeter their opening score.

It took nearly 30 minutes for Saracens to get themselves on the scoresheet after a few near misses snuffed out by the Exeter defence. After an initial break from Sophie Bridger, who found Olivia Apps to break into the 22. Sarries built the phases well before May Campbell threw a wide pass to Jemma-Jo Linkins who found herself inches from the line. The hooker did the rest however crashing over for yet another try for the Red Rose.

However, ill-discipline cost Saracens as the hosts extended their lead 10 minutes later with a try of their own. After kicking into the corner, Exeter produced a good catch and drive giving Tessier the chance to strike a great line and cross for her second of the afternoon.

Saracens managed to get another though just before the half-time break, this time it was Sarries who kicked to the corner and produced a good maul platform. Julia Omokhuale broke away a phase later and crashed over to narrow the gap to just two points at half-time.

The visitors started the second half in much better form and reaped the rewards of that just three minutes in. After an initial line break from Corrigan put Exeter on the back foot, Georgia Evans picked a great line untouched through the front line, before offloading to Louise McMillan to run in the score and give Saracens the lead for the first time in the game.

The bonus point came soon after, thanks to a great kicking game from Zoe Harrison pinning Exeter deep in their own 22. The pressure took it's toll and Saracens picked up a penalty which Rosie Galligan took quickly. The forwards continued to test the Chiefs try line defence which broke when Donna Rose carried over the whitewash for Saracens fourth try of the game.

Exeter continued to barrage Saracens in their own half with some consistent attacks but the visitors held strong, an incredible defensive set in the last 15 minutes kept Chiefs at bay to come away with all the spoils.

Saracens now sit top of the PWR table with a trip to Sale Sharks on the horizon next weekend to round off 2025.