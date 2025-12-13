MATCH REPORT | Hollywoodbets Sharks 28-23 Saracens Men

Saracens Men came away from Durban with a valuable bonus point as they were narrowly beaten 28-23 by the Hollywoodbets Sharks.

The Original Club of North London came close to staging a dramatic late comeback and showed incredible character in awful conditions but will travel back to the Capital with a much needed Investec Champions Cup point.

It was the Sharks who made a lightning quick start in the middle of the storm to take an early lead. A penalty was kicked to the corner and a thunderous rolling maul hammered over the line as Springboks captain Siya Kolisi dotted down from the base to give the hosts the advantage. George Whitehead’s conversion made it 7-0 with three minutes gone.

The Sharks were showing all of their power up front with a string of penalties at scrum time, but Sarries turned to their kicking game and started to have some joy.

Charlie Bracken’s box kicks were causing all sorts of issues for the Sharks back-three, and then Olly Hartley got over the gainline but a knock on gave the hosts the ball back.

Sarries then continued to grow in confidence and got on the scoreboard with 14 minutes gone to get back in to contention.

A penalty in the 22 was kicked to the corner and the maul powered over with Theo Dan at the base to score from close range. After a lengthy TMO check the try was given and Sarries now only trailed by two points.

Elliot Daly was showing all of his experience with a wet weather masterclass under the high ball, and after taking one under severe pressure from Makazole Mapimpi a chance almost arrived. A ball was kicked in behind and almost popped up to Fergus Burke but he was dragged in to touch just as he looked to pass back inside.

Sarries were continuing to look threatening in attack, a quick lineout sent Dan away down the right wing and he raced in to the 22 but as the ball was recycled inside it went forward.

The visitors then deservedly took the lead with their second try at in front of a stunned crowd in Durban. Daly’s grubber in behind caused all sorts of problems for the Sharks back-three and it popped up to Sam Spink who had an easy run to the line. Burke’s conversion hit the post and then went over, giving his side a 12-7 lead.

A demonstration of the incredible turnaround from Sarries was at scrum time, where at the start of the match it seemed a real issue but two successive penalties then allowed Burke to kick straight through the posts and make it 15-7 after a huge effort from the front-row.

The Sharks got right back in the game as we approached half time though. A huge carry from Andre Esterhuizen took play up to the line, and then with a huge overlap the ball was spread wide and Aphelele Fassi had a clear run to the corner. The conversion cut the lead to just one point.

Just as it looked like Sarries had weathered a storm though, the Sharks hit the front with the final play of the first half to go ahead at the break.

A penalty gave them front foot ball in the 22m and a wide looping pass gave Edwill van der Merwe a simple run over in the corner. Whitehead’s touchline conversion made it 21-15 to the Sharks as both sides went down the tunnel.

Sarries had good intent at the start of the second half, a 50:22 from Burke gave them some good field position and then Rotimi Segun almost raced on to the end of a Bracken kick but Mapimpi touched down first.

Their kicking game was coming to the fore again, and they were rewarded with another penalty when Burke chased Daly’s kick and then got over the ball at the breakdown. He then sent it straight through the posts to cut the deficit to jus three points with 25 minutes remaining.

Dan was then shown a yellow card just before the hour mark for a high tackle, and Sarries were punished straight away as Ethan Hooker picked a great line to burst though a gap and passed inside to Grant Williams who dived straight under the posts for their fourth try.

The Londoners refused to roll over though and showed immense character to get right back in to it with 13 minutes to go. Three penalties in a row took them right up to the line and then with the maul powering over Tom Willis was there to cross and bring his side within five points of their opponents.

Sarries were desperate for some much needed possession as they looked to stage an incredible comeback but their eagerness was showing as they were penalised for an early drive which allowed the Sharks to control the territory.

Penalties kept coming for the visitors as the prospect of a victory drew ever closer, but from the final play a knock on allowed the hosts to smash the ball in to the crowd and end a thrilling encounter.

