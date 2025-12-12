TEAM NEWS | Hollywoodbets Sharks v Saracens Men (ICC - Rd 2)

Andy Onyeama-Christie says this Saracens group want to write their own history as they prepare to face the Hollywoodbets Sharks in Round Two of the Investec Champions Cup.

The Scotland international will captain the team on Saturday at Kings Park as The Original Club of North London head on the road for the first time in this campaign with one of the longest trips in the domestic calendar, aiming to make it two from two in the group and finish the opening block of Champions Cup fixtures on a high.

To do that, Director of Rugby Mark McCall has not only named nine internationals in the match day squad but a plethora of young prospects who are all given their chance on the European stage.

Eroni Mawi is given the starting spot at loosehead in an all-international front row. He packs down with Italian tighthead Marco Riccioni and Theo Dan who looks to continue his strong run of form at hooker.

Nick Isiekwe joins SIS Player of the Month Harry Wilson in a formidable second-row pairing. Samoan international Theo McFarland stays at blindside flanker and Andy Onyeama-Christie captains Saracens for the first time in Europe from the seven shirt. Tom Willis closes out an all-star forward pack at number eight.

The backline features an exciting half back combination as academy graduate Charlie Bracken partners Fergus Burke. The centre pairing also sees a refresh as Olly Hartley comes in after impressing on a number of Champions Cup outings last season. He lines up with Sam Spink who makes his first European appearance since January 2022.

The back-three welcomes the return of Angus Hall and Rotimi Segun on the wings as the speedsters complete their recovery from an injury affected first half of the season. Elliot Daly continues at full-back, one of nine internationals in the starting fifteen.

The bench carries real firepower as the Investec Player of the Match against Clermont Auvergne Hugh Tizard is involved along with Test Lion Ben Earl. Alex Lozowski also returns from a long injury layoff and is set for his first Saracens appearance in 37 weeks.

There is also an opportunity for Alex O’Driscoll to make his European debut after impressing in the recent PREM Cup block, the prop who also combines his Saracens time with a degree at Loughborough University will be looking to show his quality on the biggest stage.

Onyeama-Christie believes the squad have the spirit and togetherness to make their mark in Durban.

“We are all happy to be out here and ready for the challenge against a strong Sharks side. Last week we loved our intensity and desire to work for each other so we are very excited to take that to another level this weekend.

This is the biggest club competition in the world and this group want to write their own history, so there is no better opportunity to do that.”

Saracens Men team to play Hollywoodbets Sharks

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Theo Dan

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Harry Wilson

6 Theo McFarland

7 Andy Onyeama-Christie (c)

8 Tom Willis

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Fergus Burke

11 Angus Hall

12 Olly Hartley

13 Sam Spink

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements

16 James Hadfield

17 Alex O Driscoll

18 Marcus Street

19 Hugh Tizard

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Ben Earl

22 Gareth Simpson

23 Alex Lozowski