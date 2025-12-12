Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Exeter Chiefs Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R7)

12.12.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women v loughborough lightning women
Ealing trailfinders women v saracens women

Sophie Bridger is awaiting a tough test in the south west as the England international makes her first start of the league season having returned from injury last weekend.

The centre starts alongside Sydney Gregson as one of five changes made by Alex Austerberry six days on from their bonus point win over Loughborough Lightning in the last round, as the Original Club of North London make their longest away trip of the season to Sandy Park in their penultimate fixture before the Christmas break.

The front row sees one of those changes as last week's centurion Kelsey Clifford switches back to loosehead giving room for Donna Rose to re-instate her place in the starting line-up. The pair of international props pack down alongside co-captain May Campbell in the front row. The engine room sees Louise McMillan given her first start of the league season having impressed off the bench in the first six rounds, she is partnered with World Cup winning Rosie Galligan.

The back row also sees Georgia Evans given the nod at blindside, with Julia Omokhuale therefore shifting to the openside flank and Marlie Packer pushed to number eight.

The backline sees Olivia Apps partner Zoe Harrison with the Canadian scrum-half having picked up back to back Player of the Match accolades over the last two weeks. Bridger lines up in the midfield alongside Gregson with the partnership running out together for the first time in 2025. The back three sees Lotte Sharp re-introduced on the left wing, with Alysha Corrigan hoping to continue her good try scoring form on the right. Jess Breach also continues from fullback.

The bench includes an extra three international players taking the match day squads total up to 18 providing ample experience for the trip to Sandy Park.

Bridger is anticipating a tough battle against the Chiefs on Saturday.

"We know they're a difficult outfit, especially at home. We are on a great run and have built some strong momentum heading into this game, but we want to come out with the best possible standings heading into the Christmas break which will require all efforts to go into a tough battle against Exeter this weekend."

Saracens Women's team to play Exeter Chiefs Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Kelsey Clifford
2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
7.⁠ ⁠⁠Julia Omokhuale
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Olivia Apps
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:
16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Liz Crake
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 12 12 at 08.16.07
12.12.25

TEAM NEWS | Hollywoodbets Sharks v Saracens Men (ICC - Rd 2)

Andy Onyeama-Christie says this Saracens group want to write their own history as they prepare to face the Hollywoodbets Sharks in Round Two of the Investec Champions Cup. The Scotland international will captain the team on Saturday at Kings Park as The Original Club of North London head on the road for the first time […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women v loughborough lightning women
12.12.25

TEAM NEWS | Exeter Chiefs Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R7)

Sophie Bridger is awaiting a tough test in the south west as the England international makes her first start of the league season having returned from injury last weekend. The centre starts alongside Sydney Gregson as one of five changes made by Alex Austerberry six days on from their bonus point win over Loughborough Lightning […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Exeter chiefs v saracens gallagher premiership rugby final
11.12.25

Saracens against Exeter Chiefs. England Rugby's bitter rivals.

Few fixtures in English rugby have defined a generation quite like Saracens against Exeter Chiefs. What began as a competitive meeting soon grew into one of the sport’s most compelling rivalries, shaped by finals at Twickenham, surging momentum swings and squads filled with world-class talent on both sides. Their clashes in the Premiership Finals of […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton