TEAM NEWS | Exeter Chiefs Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R7)

Sophie Bridger is awaiting a tough test in the south west as the England international makes her first start of the league season having returned from injury last weekend.

The centre starts alongside Sydney Gregson as one of five changes made by Alex Austerberry six days on from their bonus point win over Loughborough Lightning in the last round, as the Original Club of North London make their longest away trip of the season to Sandy Park in their penultimate fixture before the Christmas break.

The front row sees one of those changes as last week's centurion Kelsey Clifford switches back to loosehead giving room for Donna Rose to re-instate her place in the starting line-up. The pair of international props pack down alongside co-captain May Campbell in the front row. The engine room sees Louise McMillan given her first start of the league season having impressed off the bench in the first six rounds, she is partnered with World Cup winning Rosie Galligan.

The back row also sees Georgia Evans given the nod at blindside, with Julia Omokhuale therefore shifting to the openside flank and Marlie Packer pushed to number eight.

The backline sees Olivia Apps partner Zoe Harrison with the Canadian scrum-half having picked up back to back Player of the Match accolades over the last two weeks. Bridger lines up in the midfield alongside Gregson with the partnership running out together for the first time in 2025. The back three sees Lotte Sharp re-introduced on the left wing, with Alysha Corrigan hoping to continue her good try scoring form on the right. Jess Breach also continues from fullback.

The bench includes an extra three international players taking the match day squads total up to 18 providing ample experience for the trip to Sandy Park.

Bridger is anticipating a tough battle against the Chiefs on Saturday.

"We know they're a difficult outfit, especially at home. We are on a great run and have built some strong momentum heading into this game, but we want to come out with the best possible standings heading into the Christmas break which will require all efforts to go into a tough battle against Exeter this weekend."

Saracens Women's team to play Exeter Chiefs Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Kelsey Clifford

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Julia Omokhuale

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Olivia Apps

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Liz Crake

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins