Saracens against Exeter Chiefs. England Rugby's bitter rivals.

Few fixtures in English rugby have defined a generation quite like Saracens against Exeter Chiefs.

What began as a competitive meeting soon grew into one of the sport’s most compelling rivalries, shaped by finals at Twickenham, surging momentum swings and squads filled with world-class talent on both sides.

Their clashes in the Premiership Finals of 2016, 2018 and 2019 cemented the rivalry in rugby folklore. In 2016 Saracens completed a dominant double in a tense contest against an Exeter side experiencing their first taste of the biggest stage. Two years later the sides returned to Twickenham in a fierce, tactical battle where Saracens’ accuracy and power proved decisive. Then came 2019, a final that many still call the best of the modern era, with both teams trading tries, territory and emotion before Saracens pulled away in the closing moments.

That era was defined by its stars. Saracens were led by the cold control of Owen Farrell, the towering presence of Maro Itoje, the carrying power of Billy Vunipola and the relentless work of Jamie George and Schalk Burger. Exeter arrived with their own golden core, players who embodied the Chiefs’ rise from underdogs to champions, including Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Joe Simmonds, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Sam Simmonds and the prolific Thomas Waldrom.

The contrast in styles only deepened the drama. Saracens thrived on structure, precision and physical dominance, while Exeter suffocated opponents with phases, pressure and patience. Whenever they met, the stakes felt higher, the atmosphere tighter, the rugby fiercer.

Whether the scene was StoneX Stadium or the roars of Sandy Park, Saracens versus Exeter Chiefs became more than a fixture. It became a test of character, a clash of philosophies and one of the defining rivalries of English rugby’s modern era.