Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens against Exeter Chiefs. England Rugby's bitter rivals.

11.12.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Exeter chiefs v saracens gallagher premiership rugby final
Saracens v exeter chiefs aviva premiership final

Few fixtures in English rugby have defined a generation quite like Saracens against Exeter Chiefs.

What began as a competitive meeting soon grew into one of the sport’s most compelling rivalries, shaped by finals at Twickenham, surging momentum swings and squads filled with world-class talent on both sides.

Their clashes in the Premiership Finals of 2016, 2018 and 2019 cemented the rivalry in rugby folklore. In 2016 Saracens completed a dominant double in a tense contest against an Exeter side experiencing their first taste of the biggest stage. Two years later the sides returned to Twickenham in a fierce, tactical battle where Saracens’ accuracy and power proved decisive. Then came 2019, a final that many still call the best of the modern era, with both teams trading tries, territory and emotion before Saracens pulled away in the closing moments.

That era was defined by its stars. Saracens were led by the cold control of Owen Farrell, the towering presence of Maro Itoje, the carrying power of Billy Vunipola and the relentless work of Jamie George and Schalk Burger. Exeter arrived with their own golden core, players who embodied the Chiefs’ rise from underdogs to champions, including Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Joe Simmonds, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Sam Simmonds and the prolific Thomas Waldrom.

The contrast in styles only deepened the drama. Saracens thrived on structure, precision and physical dominance, while Exeter suffocated opponents with phases, pressure and patience. Whenever they met, the stakes felt higher, the atmosphere tighter, the rugby fiercer.

Whether the scene was StoneX Stadium or the roars of Sandy Park, Saracens versus Exeter Chiefs became more than a fixture. It became a test of character, a clash of philosophies and one of the defining rivalries of English rugby’s modern era.

News

