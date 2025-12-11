Throwback | Saracens Vs Sale (EPCR 2014)

Throwback: Saracens Keep European Dreams Alive Against Sale

On this day in 2014 Saracens faced Sale Sharks in an Investec Champions Cup pool stage clash at StoneX Stadium. It was a dramatic afternoon that kept the club’s European ambitions burning brightly heading into the final rounds.

"Saracens kept their European Champions Cup hopes firmly alive as they eventually overcame a stubborn Sale Sharks outfit in a bruising Pool One encounter.

Last season’s finalists started brightly, edging into a 6 to 0 lead through the dependable boot of Owen Farrell. But it was the visitors who struck the first major blow, with Nathan Hines stretching over to score on his return from injury.

Saracens responded through Alex Goode after brilliant work from the Vunipola brothers forced a turnover, but a Nick Macleod penalty kept Sale within touching distance at 11 to 8 as the sides went into the break.

With Munster still to come at StoneX Stadium and a trip to Clermont Auvergne looming on the final weekend, every point mattered. And while Saracens ultimately strengthened their position in the pool, they were left to rue a missed bonus point opportunity, particularly after David Strettle, later withdrawn following a knock to the head, dropped an early chance with the line begging.

Saracens continued to press, and Farrell’s third penalty extended the advantage before two late moments of brilliance settled the contest.

First, a scintillating counter attack sparked by Chris Ashton and driven forward by a resurgent Billy Vunipola ended with replacement Ben Ransom diving over in the corner. Moments later, Saracens produced one of the tries of the competition, a sweeping length of the pitch move finished emphatically by Billy Vunipola himself as he powered over with defenders clinging on.

Sale had the final say through Eifion Lewis Roberts, but the day belonged to Saracens, who kept their European ambitions firmly on track heading into the business end of the pool stages."