Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Throwback | Saracens Vs Sale (EPCR 2014)

11.12.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v sale sharks european rugby champions cup
Saracens v sale sharks european rugby champions cup

Throwback: Saracens Keep European Dreams Alive Against Sale

On this day in 2014 Saracens faced Sale Sharks in an Investec Champions Cup pool stage clash at StoneX Stadium. It was a dramatic afternoon that kept the club’s European ambitions burning brightly heading into the final rounds.

"Saracens kept their European Champions Cup hopes firmly alive as they eventually overcame a stubborn Sale Sharks outfit in a bruising Pool One encounter.

Last season’s finalists started brightly, edging into a 6 to 0 lead through the dependable boot of Owen Farrell. But it was the visitors who struck the first major blow, with Nathan Hines stretching over to score on his return from injury.

Saracens responded through Alex Goode after brilliant work from the Vunipola brothers forced a turnover, but a Nick Macleod penalty kept Sale within touching distance at 11 to 8 as the sides went into the break.

With Munster still to come at StoneX Stadium and a trip to Clermont Auvergne looming on the final weekend, every point mattered. And while Saracens ultimately strengthened their position in the pool, they were left to rue a missed bonus point opportunity, particularly after David Strettle, later withdrawn following a knock to the head, dropped an early chance with the line begging.

Saracens continued to press, and Farrell’s third penalty extended the advantage before two late moments of brilliance settled the contest.

First, a scintillating counter attack sparked by Chris Ashton and driven forward by a resurgent Billy Vunipola ended with replacement Ben Ransom diving over in the corner. Moments later, Saracens produced one of the tries of the competition, a sweeping length of the pitch move finished emphatically by Billy Vunipola himself as he powered over with defenders clinging on.

Sale had the final say through Eifion Lewis Roberts, but the day belonged to Saracens, who kept their European ambitions firmly on track heading into the business end of the pool stages."

Exeter chiefs v saracens gallagher premiership rugby final
11.12.25

Saracens against Exeter Chiefs. England Rugby's bitter rivals.

Few fixtures in English rugby have defined a generation quite like Saracens against Exeter Chiefs. What began as a competitive meeting soon grew into one of the sport’s most compelling rivalries, shaped by finals at Twickenham, surging momentum swings and squads filled with world-class talent on both sides. Their clashes in the Premiership Finals of […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Canada v scotland women's rugby world cup 2025 pool b
11.12.25

Saracens Women - Coaching Update

Saracens and Rugby Canada are delighted to confirm that Kévin Rouet has joined Saracens Women's coaching group in North London alongside his role as Head Coach of Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team. Rouet, will specialise in attack during his time in NW4 to gain consistent weekly coaching experience after a successful World Cup campaign. The Canadian […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
