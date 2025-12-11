Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Women - Coaching Update

11.12.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Canada v scotland women's rugby world cup 2025 pool b
Saracens women’s v harlequins women’s

Saracens and Rugby Canada are delighted to confirm that Kévin Rouet has joined Saracens Women's coaching group in North London alongside his role as Head Coach of Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team.

Rouet, will specialise in attack during his time in NW4 to gain consistent weekly coaching experience after a successful World Cup campaign. The Canadian Head Coach will continue to work alongside Saracens Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry after both being part of the coaching team that saw Canada reach the 2025 Rugby World Cup Final.

Kévin Rouet has established himself as one of the most forward thinking coaches in the women’s game, bringing a blend of technical intelligence and international experience to his role as Head Coach of Canada’s Women’s 15s Team. Born in Colombes, France, Rouet grew up within the French amateur rugby system before moving into higher education, completing a mechanical engineering degree in Bordeaux followed by project management studies in Québec.

He began his professional life in engineering, working in bridge construction, before moving fully into coaching where his analytical background quickly became a hallmark of his style. His coaching journey spans both France and Canada, with key roles at Laval University, Club de Rugby de Québec and Stade Bordelais, before joining Rugby Canada as an assistant coach in 2019. Appointed Head Coach in 2022, he has since led the team through a period of clear progress, highlighted by a 14-month stretch with Canada ranked second in the World Rugby standings, a Pacific Four Series title, and a silver medal at the most recent Rugby World Cup.

Elsewhere, the club can confirm that Neil Harris has joined the club as scrum coach. Harris, returns to Saracens Women having already coached extensively in women’s rugby, including the USA Women’s Eagles, and most recently at Cambridge on the Men's side. Known for his precise, detail‑focused coaching, he has developed players who progressed to U20 and international age-grade levels.

Saracens Mens player Harry Wilson will also be a part of the coaching group this year. The second rower has joined as Assistant Forwards Coach, adding further expertise to the group and further enhancing the bond between the men's and women’s performance programmes.

