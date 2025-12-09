England star George Martin signs for Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm the signing of England international George Martin ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The Leicester Tigers forward, who stands at 6”6 and weighs in at 127kg will make the move to North London next season, adding further power, depth and quality to an already formidable Saracens pack.

Martin began his rugby journey at Brooksby Melton College before progressing into the Leicester Tigers Academy, where his rapid development quickly set him apart. He made his senior debut for the Tigers in a cup fixture against Worcester, and within just 18 months had earned his first England cap, underlining his meteoric rise through the professional game.

His impact was further recognised with selection in Steve Borthwick’s squad for the 2023 Men’s Rugby World Cup.

Despite a shortened 2024/25 campaign due to injury, the 24-year-old has already amassed 21 international appearances, a testament to both his talent and consistency at the highest level.

Domestically, he is a Gallagher PREM title winner, having featured off the bench as Leicester overcame Saracens in the 2021/22 final.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to bring a player of Martin’s calibre to StoneX Stadium.

“George is a highly driven young player who we are delighted to welcome to the club. His attributes and character will complement and add value to the group and we are looking forward to him realising his potential in the years ahead.”

“I am looking forward to the next chapter of my rugby journey.” Added Martin after signing for the Original Club of North London.