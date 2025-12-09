Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

England star George Martin signs for Saracens

09.12.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 12 09 at 10.41.01
Screenshot 2025 12 09 at 10.42.15

Saracens is delighted to confirm the signing of England international George Martin ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The Leicester Tigers forward, who stands at 6”6 and weighs in at 127kg will make the move to North London next season, adding further power, depth and quality to an already formidable Saracens pack.

Martin began his rugby journey at Brooksby Melton College before progressing into the Leicester Tigers Academy, where his rapid development quickly set him apart. He made his senior debut for the Tigers in a cup fixture against Worcester, and within just 18 months had earned his first England cap, underlining his meteoric rise through the professional game.

His impact was further recognised with selection in Steve Borthwick’s squad for the 2023 Men’s Rugby World Cup.

Despite a shortened 2024/25 campaign due to injury, the 24-year-old has already amassed 21 international appearances, a testament to both his talent and consistency at the highest level.

Domestically, he is a Gallagher PREM title winner, having featured off the bench as Leicester overcame Saracens in the 2021/22 final.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to bring a player of Martin’s calibre to StoneX Stadium.

“George is a highly driven young player who we are delighted to welcome to the club. His attributes and character will complement and add value to the group and we are looking forward to him realising his potential in the years ahead.”

“I am looking forward to the next chapter of my rugby journey.” Added Martin after signing for the Original Club of North London.

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 12 09 at 10.41.01
09.12.25

England star George Martin signs for Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm the signing of England international George Martin ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. The Leicester Tigers forward, who stands at 6”6 and weighs in at 127kg will make the move to North London next season, adding further power, depth and quality to an already formidable Saracens pack. Martin began his rugby […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women v loughborough lightning women
07.12.25

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 33 - 15 Loughborough Lightning

Saracens recorded a gritty win against a tough Loughborough Lightning side to finish their home games for 2025 with a bonus point win. The Original Club of North London came back from behind to beat Loughborough after an imposing last 20 minutes set them free from the African Violet recording their sixth straight league win. […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 12 06 at 14.33.35
06.12.25

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 47-10 ASM Clermont Auvergne

Saracens Men got their Investec Champions Cup campaign off to the perfect start with an impressive 47-10 win over Clermont Auvergne at StoneX Stadium. The Original Club of North London scored seven tries in a dominant performance to come away with all five points against the French outfit. Sarries started strongly and an early opportunity […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton