Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 33 - 15 Loughborough Lightning

07.12.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women v loughborough lightning women
Saracens women v loughborough lightning women

Saracens recorded a gritty win against a tough Loughborough Lightning side to finish their home games for 2025 with a bonus point win.

The Original Club of North London came back from behind to beat Loughborough after an imposing last 20 minutes set them free from the African Violet recording their sixth straight league win.

The hosts started at break neck speed scoring two tries inside the opening 10 minutes. The first came after a great carry from Liv Apps setting up a good platform for Zoe Harrison to release the backs and set Alysha Corrigan into the corner with some quick hands.

The second score was good work from the forwards, as Poppy Cleall and Marlie Packer continued to barrage their way through the Lightning pack. The chance however, was finished by Liv Apps who continued her try scoring form dotting down after a quick snipe from the base underneath the sticks.

The game then stalled as Loughborough brought some physical intensity to their defence, stopping Saracens from playing their fast paced rugby. The visitors then got a good chance to score in the first half when a strong driving maul got them metres away from the line, but Sarries had other ideas turning the ball over at the breakdown to deny Lightning their best chance of the half.

Despite going down to 14 as Julia Omokhuale spent 10 minutes in the sin bin for a high tackle, Saracens remained strong until the clock was in the red and Lightning managed to break the deadlock. A driving maul set up the chance for Lucy Calladine to break away and dive over for the score.

After Saracens started the first half so well, it was Loughborough who clicked into gear first in the second half. Another driving maul eight minutes into the second half saw Sadia Kabeya get on the scoresheet.

Loughborough then took the lead for the first time in the game after a break from Lucia Scott, the visitors flung the ball wide giving captain Daisy Hibbert-Jones the chance to dive into the corner for a crucial try.

However, that try seemed to snap Saracens back into gear. Some great defensive pressure and quick thinking from Saracens meant Rosie Galligan stole the ball inches from the Loughborough line giving her enough time to force her way over the whitewash.

Saracens continued to turn the screw, scoring once again through Liv Apps. After the forwards punched their way deep into the Loughborough half, the Canadian scrum half found a gap in the corner to sneak into for the bonus point score late on.

The icing on the cake came late on as Marlie Packer snuck her way over again from close range to take the game out of sight, leaving Saracens walking away with a confident victory under the lights in North London.

See your Saracens stars and so much more at the upcoming Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Book your tickets now as a perfect Christmas gift!

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Saracens women v loughborough lightning women
07.12.25

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 33 - 15 Loughborough Lightning

Saracens recorded a gritty win against a tough Loughborough Lightning side to finish their home games for 2025 with a bonus point win. The Original Club of North London came back from behind to beat Loughborough after an imposing last 20 minutes set them free from the African Violet recording their sixth straight league win. […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 12 06 at 14.33.35
06.12.25

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 47-10 ASM Clermont Auvergne

Saracens Men got their Investec Champions Cup campaign off to the perfect start with an impressive 47-10 win over Clermont Auvergne at StoneX Stadium. The Original Club of North London scored seven tries in a dominant performance to come away with all five points against the French outfit. Sarries started strongly and an early opportunity […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 13.01.36
05.12.25

Saracens Foundation | Clermont (H)

Smiley Charity Film Awards The Saracens Foundation are nominated for a Smiley Charity Film Award for our new Five-Year Strategy video! The Smiley Charity Film Awards are the UK’s largest cause based film campaign, and offer the opportunity to recognise the work of charities from all over the UK. The shortlisted videos are determined by […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton