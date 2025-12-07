MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 33 - 15 Loughborough Lightning

Saracens recorded a gritty win against a tough Loughborough Lightning side to finish their home games for 2025 with a bonus point win.

The Original Club of North London came back from behind to beat Loughborough after an imposing last 20 minutes set them free from the African Violet recording their sixth straight league win.

The hosts started at break neck speed scoring two tries inside the opening 10 minutes. The first came after a great carry from Liv Apps setting up a good platform for Zoe Harrison to release the backs and set Alysha Corrigan into the corner with some quick hands.

The second score was good work from the forwards, as Poppy Cleall and Marlie Packer continued to barrage their way through the Lightning pack. The chance however, was finished by Liv Apps who continued her try scoring form dotting down after a quick snipe from the base underneath the sticks.

The game then stalled as Loughborough brought some physical intensity to their defence, stopping Saracens from playing their fast paced rugby. The visitors then got a good chance to score in the first half when a strong driving maul got them metres away from the line, but Sarries had other ideas turning the ball over at the breakdown to deny Lightning their best chance of the half.

Despite going down to 14 as Julia Omokhuale spent 10 minutes in the sin bin for a high tackle, Saracens remained strong until the clock was in the red and Lightning managed to break the deadlock. A driving maul set up the chance for Lucy Calladine to break away and dive over for the score.

After Saracens started the first half so well, it was Loughborough who clicked into gear first in the second half. Another driving maul eight minutes into the second half saw Sadia Kabeya get on the scoresheet.

Loughborough then took the lead for the first time in the game after a break from Lucia Scott, the visitors flung the ball wide giving captain Daisy Hibbert-Jones the chance to dive into the corner for a crucial try.

However, that try seemed to snap Saracens back into gear. Some great defensive pressure and quick thinking from Saracens meant Rosie Galligan stole the ball inches from the Loughborough line giving her enough time to force her way over the whitewash.

Saracens continued to turn the screw, scoring once again through Liv Apps. After the forwards punched their way deep into the Loughborough half, the Canadian scrum half found a gap in the corner to sneak into for the bonus point score late on.

The icing on the cake came late on as Marlie Packer snuck her way over again from close range to take the game out of sight, leaving Saracens walking away with a confident victory under the lights in North London.

See your Saracens stars and so much more at the upcoming Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Book your tickets now as a perfect Christmas gift!