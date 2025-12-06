MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 47-10 ASM Clermont Auvergne

Saracens Men got their Investec Champions Cup campaign off to the perfect start with an impressive 47-10 win over Clermont Auvergne at StoneX Stadium.

The Original Club of North London scored seven tries in a dominant performance to come away with all five points against the French outfit.

Sarries started strongly and an early opportunity arrived when Hugh Tizard intercepted and Elliot Daly almost pounced on a loose ball in the corner but play was brought back for a knock on.

The home fans didn’t have to wait long for the first try of the day though, a brilliant kick in behind from Daly showed his full skillset, and the ball bounced up perfectly for Lucio Cinti who strolled over from inside the 22. The touchline conversion made it 7-0 with 10 minutes played.

It almost get better just five minutes later as Noah Caluori almost marked his European debut with a try, but the cross-field kick went dead with the line at his mercy.

Clermont were then reduced to 14 as Anthime Hemery was sent to the sin-bin for infringing at a breakdown, and they were almost punished straight away when Daly chipped ahead and looked for all money like he would dot the ball down but a cruel bounce denied an almost certain try.

Cinti then crossed for his second with 31 minutes gone as Sarries began to take control of proceedings. Some lovely hands in the 22 took them up to the line, and the centre carried powerfully over the top of the last defender to dot down. Another conversion from Farrell made it 14-0, and the lead extended once again before the break.

Farrell spotted Max Malins in space on the left wing, and then the winger kicked ahead and the ball calamitously fell out of the hands of Axel Guillaud and allowed Malins to score the third of the day. The conversion came back off the post, but Sarries were now 19-0 ahead.

The bonus point then arrived right on half time as the hosts continued to go through the gears. Multiple phases took the ball up to the line, and then James Hadfield picked a line a centre would be proud of and broke though to score under the posts. Farrell added the extras and sent his side down the tunnel with an impressive 26-0 lead.

Clermont started the second half strongly and got their first try of the day just two minutes after the restart to give themselves a glimmer of hope.

Guillaud managed to get on the outside of Malins and glided past him to stroll clear, but Sarries responded in the perfect way to regain the ascendancy.

Caluori, who had been threatening to score all afternoon got the ball 40 metres from the line and stepped his opposite number to then race over from distance. The conversion from Farrell made it 33-5.

The heavens then opened as the rain started to have a real impact on proceedings, a powerful Clermont maul threatened to bring them back in to the match but some superb maul defence held it up.

Theo McFarland then thought he had added further gloss to the scoreboard on the hour mark as he crossed from close range, but a TMO check showed him held up and the visitors got the ball back.

Harry Plummer then got one back for Clermont with 10 minutes remaining as he stretched over from close range, but Sarries hit straight back with their sixth as Daly’s dummy fooled the defence and he released Hugh Tizard who strolled over in front of the North Stand.

The final word went to Theo Dan as he jumped on a loose lineout from Clermont to smash over the line and cap off a brilliant afternoon for the Londoners for try number seven.

Sarries will now head to Durban for a tough test in Round Two against the Hollywoodbets Sharks as they look to continue their momentum in the Investec Champions Cup.