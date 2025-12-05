Saracens Foundation | Clermont (H)

Smiley Charity Film Awards

The Saracens Foundation are nominated for a Smiley Charity Film Award for our new Five-Year Strategy video! The Smiley Charity Film Awards are the UK’s largest cause based film campaign, and offer the opportunity to recognise the work of charities from all over the UK.

The shortlisted videos are determined by public vote, giving us the chance to get in front of a panel of industry experts and the opportunity to win a prestigious award, raising valuable awareness for the charity!

The voting is quick and painless, simply scan the QR code, log in and press vote!

The Foundation is a small, community charity, and being in line for an award like this will draw attention to our work, our new strategic direction, and the impact the club is having on the community!

To watch our Five Year Video or see more of our new impact-led strategy, check out our website.

Sarries RFC vs Ealing Trailfinders

This week, we celebrated the International Day of Disabled Persons and to mark the occasion, last Saturday, our disability rugby team, Sarries RFC, travelled to Ealing Trailfinders for the PWR match between Saracens Women and Ealing Trailfinders.

The day consisted of a joint pre-game training session with mixed ability players from both clubs. Our participants then formed a guard of honour and took on a half-time crossbar challenge.

Last Saturday was a fantastic opportunity for our participants and their parents to create life-long memories. For many of our participants, they would never have been able to access an experience like that outside of the Foundation, so seeing their joy and excitement of getting to be on the pitch, take part in the guard of honour, and soak up a dominant Sarriesperformance, was incredible.

To show their support, both teams wore odd socks, a symbol of individuality, celebrating differences and Down syndrome awareness. Seeing players wear odd socks gave our participants a sense of empowerment and a visible platform on an important day like this.

To find out more about Sarries RFC and the wider disability work the Foundation delivers, check out our website.