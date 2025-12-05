Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Foundation | Clermont (H)

05.12.25
Smiley Charity Film Awards

The Saracens Foundation are nominated for a Smiley Charity Film Award for our new Five-Year Strategy video! The Smiley Charity Film Awards are the UK’s largest cause based film campaign, and offer the opportunity to recognise the work of charities from all over the UK.

The shortlisted videos are determined by public vote, giving us the chance to get in front of a panel of industry experts and the opportunity to win a prestigious award, raising valuable awareness for the charity!

The voting is quick and painless, simply scan the QR code, log in and press vote!

The Foundation is a small, community charity, and being in line for an award like this will draw attention to our work, our new strategic direction, and the impact the club is having on the community!

To watch our Five Year Video or see more of our new impact-led strategy, check out our website.

Sarries RFC vs Ealing Trailfinders

This week, we celebrated the International Day of Disabled Persons and to mark the occasion, last Saturday, our disability rugby team, Sarries RFC, travelled to Ealing Trailfinders for the PWR match between Saracens Women and Ealing Trailfinders.

The day consisted of a joint pre-game training session with mixed ability players from both clubs. Our participants then formed a guard of honour and took on a half-time crossbar challenge.

Last Saturday was a fantastic opportunity for our participants and their parents to create life-long memories. For many of our participants, they would never have been able to access an experience like that outside of the Foundation, so seeing their joy and excitement of getting to be on the pitch, take part in the guard of honour, and soak up a dominant Sarriesperformance, was incredible.

To show their support, both teams wore odd socks, a symbol of individuality, celebrating differences and Down syndrome awareness. Seeing players wear odd socks gave our participants a sense of empowerment and a visible platform on an important day like this.

To find out more about Sarries RFC and the wider disability work the Foundation delivers, check out our website.

Buy tickets for the next match

